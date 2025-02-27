Advertisement
Champions Trophy 2025: Who Will India Face in the Semifinals? Group B Scenarios Unraveled

As the Champions Trophy 2025 heads into its final group-stage matches, cricket fans are eagerly anticipating India's semifinal opponent. With Group B still wide open, multiple permutations could determine who faces Rohit Sharma's men in the knockout stage. Will it be Australia, South Africa, or Afghanistan? Here’s a comprehensive breakdown of all the possible outcomes and what they mean for India’s road to the final.

Updated:Feb 27, 2025, 12:24 PM IST
1. India vs Australia: Most Likely Scenario

1. India vs Australia: Most Likely Scenario

If Australia defeats Afghanistan and South Africa wins against England, the Aussies will finish second in Group B. If India tops Group A by beating New Zealand, they will face Australia in Dubai on March 4.

2. India vs South Africa: If India Finishes Second

2. India vs South Africa: If India Finishes Second

If New Zealand defeats India, they will top Group A. In that case, India will finish second and face Group B’s table-toppers—likely South Africa, assuming they win their last match against England.

3. India vs Afghanistan: The Giant Slayers’ Surprise

3. India vs Afghanistan: The Giant Slayers’ Surprise

If Afghanistan stuns Australia and South Africa defeats England, Afghanistan will seal a historic semifinal berth. If India finishes as Group A toppers, they will take on Afghanistan in the knockouts.

4. Australia’s Fate Depends on England’s Performance

4. Australia’s Fate Depends on England’s Performance

Should Afghanistan beat Australia, the latter will need England to defeat South Africa comprehensively to qualify on net run rate (NRR). A narrow England win might still see Australia eliminated.

5. South Africa’s Advantage with Superior NRR

5. South Africa’s Advantage with Superior NRR

South Africa holds the best net run rate (+2.140) in Group B. Even if Australia beats Afghanistan, the Proteas will still qualify with a win over England. If India finishes second, they will face South Africa.

6. What Happens if Afghanistan-Australia is Washed Out?

6. What Happens if Afghanistan-Australia is Washed Out?

A washout would favor Australia, who have a one-point advantage. Afghanistan would then need England to hammer South Africa to bring NRR into play for a chance at qualification.

7. India Could Still Face a Familiar Foe

7. India Could Still Face a Familiar Foe

If South Africa and Australia both win their remaining games, Group B will have the expected semi-finalists. In this case, India vs Australia and New Zealand vs South Africa become the most likely matchups.

8. A Rare Scenario Where England Still Impacts the Semis

8. A Rare Scenario Where England Still Impacts the Semis

Although eliminated, England could still play spoilsport. If they defeat South Africa by a huge margin, they could push Australia into the semifinal, making India’s opponent dependent on the NRR equation.

9. The Importance of India vs New Zealand Clash

9. The Importance of India vs New Zealand Clash

The last Group A match between India and New Zealand will determine who tops the table. A win for India means facing the second-placed team from Group B, while a loss could set up a tough encounter with South Africa.

 

10. Final Verdict: Uncertainty Until the Last League Games

10. Final Verdict: Uncertainty Until the Last League Games

With multiple scenarios still open, India’s opponent will only be confirmed after the last round of group matches. Fans and teams alike will be glued to the results to see how the semifinal picture unfolds.

