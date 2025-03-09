Ben Duckett To Sachin Tendulkar : 7 Highest Individual Scores In History Of Champions Trophy - Check In Pics
The ICC Champions Trophy has witnessed several iconic batting performances over the years, with players producing match-winning knocks on big occasions. From aggressive stroke play to masterful innings under pressure, these performances have left a lasting impact on the tournament's history. Here’s a look at the highest individual scores in Champions Trophy history.
Ben Duckett (165)
England’s Ben Duckett set the highest individual score in Champions Trophy history during the 2025 edition, smashing 165 against Australia in Lahore. Duckett’s knock surpassed all previous records in the tournament, cementing his name in Champions Trophy history.
Nathan Astle (145)
New Zealand’s Nathan Astle played a sensational innings of 145* against the USA in the 2004 Champions Trophy at The Oval. His knock remains one of the finest in the tournament’s history, showcasing his ability to anchor the innings while accelerating at the right moments.
Andy Flower (145)
Zimbabwe’s legendary batsman Andy Flower played one of the most memorable innings in the 2002/03 edition of the tournament, scoring 145 against India in Colombo. His knock was filled with elegant strokes and remarkable resilience, standing out as one of the best performances by a Zimbabwean batter on the big stage.
Sourav Ganguly (141)
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly delivered a captain’s knock in the the Champions Trophy, scoring an unbeaten 141* against South Africa in Nairobi. His innings played a crucial role in India's victory and remains one of the finest individual performances in the tournament’s history.
Sachin Tendulkar (141)
The "Master Blaster" Sachin Tendulkar played a breathtaking innings of 141 against Australia in Dhaka during the 1998/99 Champions Trophy. His knock was a masterclass in aggressive batting, as he dismantled the Australian bowling attack with precision.
Chris Gayle (133)
West Indies’ power-hitter Chris Gayle produced a match-winning knock of 133* against South Africa in Jaipur during the 2006/07 edition. Known for his explosive batting, Gayle dominated the Proteas bowlers and guided West Indies to a crucial victory.
Avishka Gunawardene (132)
Sri Lanka’s Avishka Gunawardene played a stunning knock of 132 against West Indies in Nairobi during the 2000 ICC KnockOut. His innings was a fine blend of stroke-making and composure, making it one of the standout performances in the early years of the tournament.
