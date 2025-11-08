Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals Eye Swap Deal For Sanju Samson: Check Top 10 Biggest Trade Deals In IPL History For MI, RCB, CSK, LSG, DC, KKR, RR - In Pics

photoDetails

english

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are reportedly very keen on acquiring the Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson as part of their strategic planning and they have reopened negotiations with Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. In return, RR have asked for a top player from CSK and it has been learnt that a word has been sent to the player to check if he is comfortable moving to Rajasthan.

This comes after Samson, who was retained by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 18 crore before the IPL 2025 mega auction, expressed his desire to leave the franchise due to reported tensions with management.

Notably, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen numerous player trades over the years. These trades, involving player swaps or all-cash deals, have changed the composition and strategies of the teams in the past IPL seasons.

Let's take a look at list of all major trade deals for MI, CSK, RCB and others in IPL history: