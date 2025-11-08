Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals Eye Swap Deal For Sanju Samson: Check Top 10 Biggest Trade Deals In IPL History For MI, RCB, CSK, LSG, DC, KKR, RR - In Pics

Advertisement
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are reportedly very keen on acquiring the Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju  Samson as part of their strategic planning and they have reopened negotiations with Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. In return, RR have asked for a top player from CSK and it has been learnt that a word has been sent to the player to check if he is comfortable moving to Rajasthan.

This comes after Samson, who was retained by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 18 crore before the IPL 2025 mega auction, expressed his desire to leave the franchise due to reported tensions with management.

Notably, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen numerous player trades over the years. These trades, involving player swaps or all-cash deals, have changed the composition and strategies of the teams in the past IPL seasons.

Let's take a look at list of all major trade deals for MI, CSK, RCB and others in IPL history:

Updated:Nov 08, 2025, 10:13 PM IST
1. Hardik Pandya (GT To MI) In 2023

Gujarat Titans traded their title-winning captain Hardik Pandya to Mumbai Indians for Rs 15 crore in an all-cash deal ahead of the IPL 2024 season. This is considered as one of the biggest trades in IPL history. It was a strategic move from Mumbai Indians to reclaim past glory but Hardik didn't have great success as MI captain in the last two IPL seasons. (Pic Credit: BCCI/IPL)    

2. Cameron Green (MI To RCB) In 2023

Mumbai Indians traded Cameron Green to RCB for INR 17.5 crore to free up funds for Hardik Pandya's acquisition ahead of the IPL 2024 season. It was one of the most expensive trades in IPL history. Green's trade turned out to be a blessing for RCB, with the all-rounder scoring 255 runs in the 2024 season and taking 10 wickets at an average of 30.30. (Pic Credit: RCB)    

3. Shardul Thakur (DC To KKR) In 2022

Kolkata Knight Riders traded for Shardul Thakur from Delhi Capitals for Rs 10.75 crore. Shardul’s move to KKR didn't become fruitful as he picked only 7 wickets and scored 113 runs during the 2023 season. (Pic Credit: BCCI/IPL)    

4. Avesh Khan (LSG To RR) In 2024

Ahead of IPL 2024, Avesh Khan was traded to Rajasthan Royals from the Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 10 crore. Avesh picked 19 wickets for Rajasthan Royals during the IPL 2024 season. (Pic Credit: IANS)     

5. Harshal Patel (DC To RCB) In 2021

Ahead of the IPL 2021 season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) traded for Harshal Patel and Daniel Sams from Delhi Capitals. This turned out to be his breakthrough season for Harshal, who took 32 wickets in 2021, equalling the record for most wickets in a season, establishing himself as RCB’s lead death bowler. (Pic Credit: BCCI/IPL)    

6. Trent Boult (DC to MI) In 2020

Delhi Capitals traded Trent Boult to Mumbai Indians for Rs 3.2 crore in an all-cash deal ahead of the IPL 2020 season. Boult’s inclusion won MI the title in the very first year with the left-arm pacer taking 25 wickets, averaging 18.3 during the IPL 2020 season. (Pic Credit: IANS)  

 

7. Ravichandran Ashwin (PBKS To DC) In 2020

Ahead of the IPL 2025 season, Punjab Kings traded their captain Ravichandran Ashwin to Delhi Capitals for Rs 7.6 crore. Ashwin took 13 wickets and played a key role in DC’s run to the 2020 final. (Pic Credit: IANS)    

 

8. Parthiv Patel (RCB To MI) In 2015

Mumbai Indians traded for wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel from Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ahead of the IPL 2025 season. The move turned out to be fruitful for Mumbai Indians as Parthiv played a crucial role in MI’s title wins in 2015 and 17 by providing the much-needed stability at the top of the order. (Pic Credit: Mumbai Indians)  

 

9. Robin Uthappa (RR To CSK) In 2021

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) traded for Robin Uthappa from Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an all-cash deal ahead of the IPL 2021 season. Uthappa played only 4 games during IPL 2021 season but he scored 115 runs and helped CSK win their fourth title. (Pic Credit: BCCI/IPL)  

 

10. Quinton de Kock (RCB To MI) In 2019

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) traded Quinton de Kock to MI for RS 2.8 crore in an all-cash deal after his underwhelming 2018 season. De Kock scored 529 runs in 2019 and 503 runs in 2020 and formed a formidable opening pair with Rohit Sharma and contributed to MI's titles in both years. (Pic Credit: IANS)    

 

