Cheteshwar Pujara Net Worth 2025: How Much ‘Wall 2.0’ Earns? Check BCCI Salary, Endorsements, Assets And More - In Pics
Veteran Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara has officially announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, bringing an end to one of the most celebrated Test careers in modern Indian history. Known as India’s “Wall 2.0” for his resilience and technique, the 37-year-old announced an emotional social media post on August 24, 2025. Here's the net worth breakdown in 2025.
Retirement Marks the End of an Era
Veteran Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, often dubbed India’s “Wall 2.0”, officially announced his retirement from all formats of Indian cricket on August 24, 2025. At 37, he concluded a distinguished career filled with grit, consistency, and unforgettable moments.
Cheteshwar Pujara Net Worth In 2025
As of 2025, Pujara’s estimated net worth is $3 million (approximately Rs 26.5 Crore). His wealth comes mainly from cricket earnings, endorsements, and investments.
BCCI Contracts
A large part of his income came from BCCI central contracts and match fees, which come from test match fees of Rs 15 Lakh per match. Though he retired from T20Is and ODIs, his Test career ensured a steady income for many years.
IPL Earnings
Pujara has represented franchises like Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. Though not a regular IPL star, his stints added to his financial stability.
Combining Legacy & Financial Stability
While high-profile white-ball players often earn more, Pujara’s disciplined career ensured both financial security and cricketing respect, earned through sheer dedication rather than flamboyance.
Endorsements
He has endorsed brands like SG (Sanspareils Greenlands), ICICI Lombard, and FantasyDangal. These deals contribute significantly to his annual income.
Properties & Lifestyle
Despite his wealth, Pujara is known for his simple lifestyle. He owns a house in Rajkot, Gujarat, and prefers a low-profile life compared to many cricketers.
Cars & Assets
Cheteshwar Pujara has a modest car collection, including Audi and Mercedes vehicles. His spending reflects practicality rather than extravagance.
Cricketing Legacy
Cheteshwar Pujara exits the game as one of India’s most dependable Test batsmen. His kindly-made decisions, mastery of technique, and unshakeable grit make his retirement a reflective moment, and a legacy to cherish.
Conclusion
Cheteshwar Pujara’s net worth may not rival T20 superstars, but his value lies in discipline, integrity, and consistency. His financial stability mirrors his cricketing style, solid and reliable.
