Cheteshwar Pujara To Rahul Dravid: 10 Indians Who Faced The Most Balls In A Test Innings

photoDetails

english

2951133

Test cricket is often called the game’s ultimate test of patience, skill, and endurance. Over the years, several Indian batters have showcased extraordinary resilience by occupying the crease for hours and playing marathon knocks. From Sunil Gavaskar’s old-school grit to Rahul Dravid’s classical resistance and Cheteshwar Pujara’s stonewalling ability, India has produced some of the toughest defenders of the red-ball game.