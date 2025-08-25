Cheteshwar Pujara To Rahul Dravid: 10 Indians Who Faced The Most Balls In A Test Innings
Test cricket is often called the game’s ultimate test of patience, skill, and endurance. Over the years, several Indian batters have showcased extraordinary resilience by occupying the crease for hours and playing marathon knocks. From Sunil Gavaskar’s old-school grit to Rahul Dravid’s classical resistance and Cheteshwar Pujara’s stonewalling ability, India has produced some of the toughest defenders of the red-ball game.
Cheteshwar Pujara - 525 balls vs Australia (Ranchi, 2017)
India’s “new wall” played one of the most grinding knocks of his career, scoring 202 runs off 525 deliveries in Ranchi against Australia. His innings ensured India held firm in a crucial Test, underlining his reputation as the modern-day Dravid.
Rahul Dravid - 495 balls vs Pakistan (Rawalpindi, 2004)
Dravid, famously known as “The Wall,” battled for 740 minutes, facing 495 deliveries during his monumental 270-run innings against Pakistan. His knock set up India’s historic series victory on Pakistani soil.
Navjot Singh Sidhu - 491 balls vs West Indies (Port of Spain, 1997)
Known for his flamboyance in ODIs, Sidhu showed his steely side in Tests. His 201-run effort off 491 balls in Port of Spain was a marathon innings that frustrated a high-quality West Indies attack.
Ravi Shastri - 477 balls vs Australia (Sydney, 1992)
Before becoming a coach and commentator, Shastri was a gritty batter. At Sydney, he faced 477 balls for 206 runs, helping India grind out a draw against a strong Australian side.
Sunil Gavaskar - 472 balls vs England (Bengaluru, 1981)
India’s original batting rock, Gavaskar, played a typically patient innings of 172 runs off 472 deliveries, showcasing his unmatched technique against England in Bengaluru.
Rahul Dravid - 468 balls vs England (The Oval, 2002)
Dravid makes yet another entry with his 217-run masterclass, built patiently over 468 deliveries. His knock at The Oval is remembered as one of the finest overseas efforts by an Indian batter.
VVS Laxman - 452 balls vs Australia (Kolkata, 2001)
Laxman’s epic 281 at Eden Gardens not only came off 452 deliveries but also turned the Test and the series on its head. Alongside Dravid, he pulled off the greatest comeback in Indian Test history.
Rahul Dravid - 446 balls vs Australia (Adelaide, 2003)
Another classic Dravid knock, his 233 at Adelaide off 446 balls, remains one of his most iconic centuries. This innings helped India clinch a rare overseas win in Australia.
Sunil Gavaskar - 443 balls vs England (The Oval, 1979)
Gavaskar’s epic 221 off 443 balls at The Oval is still celebrated. India came agonizingly close to chasing down 438, falling short by just nine runs.
Anshuman Gaekwad - 436 balls vs Pakistan (Jalandhar, 1983)
Nicknamed “The Great Wall” even before Dravid, Gaekwad’s knock of 201 off 436 balls against Pakistan was pure stonewalling, earning him a reputation as one of India’s toughest batters of his time.
