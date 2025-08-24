Advertisement
Cheteshwar Pujara's IPL Career: A Look At His 4 Teams, Records, Titles And More - Check In Pics
photoDetails

Cheteshwar Pujara's IPL Career: A Look At His 4 Teams, Records, Titles And More - Check In Pics

Cheteshwar Pujara, India's Test batting star, on Sunday, August 24, announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket. The 37-year-old played 103 Tests and 5 ODIs for India after making his debut in 2010. 

When it comes to the Indian Premier League (IPL) career, Pujara had very limited presence. Despite his limited presence in the IPL, his journey in the league showcased his attempts to adapt to the fast-paced nature of T20 cricket.

Let's take a look at Pujara's IPL journey, teams, records and more:

Updated:Aug 24, 2025, 09:47 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): 2010

1/7
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): 2010

Cheteshwar Pujara made his IPL debut in 2010 for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) under Sourav Ganguly's captaincy. Pujara played 10 matches for KKR and scored 122 runs at an average of 30.50 and a strike rate of 106.80. (Pic credit: KnightClub_KKR on X)

 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): 2011-2013

2/7
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): 2011-2013

Cheteshwar Pujara was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) during the IPL 2011 auction. He played for RCB from 2011 to 2013, during which he played 14 matches and scored 143 runs at an average of 14.30 and a strike rate of around 100. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)

 

Kings XI Punjab (Now Punjab Kings): 2014

3/7
Kings XI Punjab (Now Punjab Kings): 2014

In 2014, Cheteshwar Pujara joined Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and opened the batting alongside Virender Sehwag. Overall, he played six matches for Punjab , scoring 125 runs at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 100.80. (Pic credit: Punjab Kings)  

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): 2021

4/7
Chennai Super Kings (CSK): 2021

Cheteshwar Pujara was picked by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of IPL 2021 season for his base price of Rs 50 lakh. Pujara's inclusion was met with applause at the auction, reflecting the respect he commanded in Indian cricket circles. However, he did not play a single match for CSK during the 2021 season. (Pic credit: cheteshwar_pujara Instagram)  

Cheteshwar Pujara's IPL Title

5/7
Cheteshwar Pujara's IPL Title

While Cheteshwar Pujara did not play a single game during the 2021 season, Chennai Super Kings (CSK)  went on to win the title under MS Dhoni’s leadership. (Pic credit: CSKFansOfficial On X)  

Cheteshwar Pujara's IPL Records

6/7
Cheteshwar Pujara's IPL Records

During his IPL career, Cheteshwar Pujara played 30 matches, scoring 390 runs at an average of 20.52 and a strike rate of 99.74. He hit one half-century, 50 fours, and four sixes, with his highest score being 51. ( Pic credit: KnightClub_KKR And Punjab Kings)  

Cheteshwar Pujara's Willingness To Embrace New Formats

7/7
Cheteshwar Pujara's Willingness To Embrace New Formats

While his IPL records don't reflect the monumental success Cheteshwar Pujara achieved in Test cricket, his presence in the league is a testament to his willingness to embrace new formats. ((Pic credit: cheteshwar_pujara and CSKFansOfficial)

 

