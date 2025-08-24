photoDetails

Cheteshwar Pujara, India's Test batting star, on Sunday, August 24, announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket. The 37-year-old played 103 Tests and 5 ODIs for India after making his debut in 2010.

When it comes to the Indian Premier League (IPL) career, Pujara had very limited presence. Despite his limited presence in the IPL, his journey in the league showcased his attempts to adapt to the fast-paced nature of T20 cricket.

Let's take a look at Pujara's IPL journey, teams, records and more: