Chris Woakes Retires from International Cricket: Inside His Heartwarming Love Story with Wife Amie Louise Woakes – In Pictures

photoDetails

english

2966296

England all-rounder Chris Woakes has announced his retirement from international cricket, concluding a remarkable 14-year career. The 36-year-old, who played his final Test against India at The Oval, leaves behind an impressive legacy: 192 Test wickets, 173 ODI wickets, and two World Cup triumphs (2019 ODI, 2022 T20). Beyond cricket, Woakes is celebrated for his enduring love story with wife Amie Louise Woakes, whom he married in 2017. Together, they have two daughters, Laila and Evie. Known as a family-oriented player, Woakes’ career combined sporting excellence with humility, resilience, and devotion to both his nation and his family.