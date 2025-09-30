Advertisement
NewsPhotosChris Woakes Retires from International Cricket: Inside His Heartwarming Love Story with Wife Amie Louise Woakes – In Pictures
Chris Woakes Retires from International Cricket: Inside His Heartwarming Love Story with Wife Amie Louise Woakes – In Pictures

England all-rounder Chris Woakes has announced his retirement from international cricket, concluding a remarkable 14-year career. The 36-year-old, who played his final Test against India at The Oval, leaves behind an impressive legacy: 192 Test wickets, 173 ODI wickets, and two World Cup triumphs (2019 ODI, 2022 T20). Beyond cricket, Woakes is celebrated for his enduring love story with wife Amie Louise Woakes, whom he married in 2017. Together, they have two daughters, Laila and Evie. Known as a family-oriented player, Woakes’ career combined sporting excellence with humility, resilience, and devotion to both his nation and his family.

Updated:Sep 30, 2025, 07:17 AM IST
1. Chris Woakes Retires from International Cricket at 36

1/10
1. Chris Woakes Retires from International Cricket at 36

After a 14-year career, Woakes confirmed his retirement following his final Test against India at The Oval, shifting focus to county cricket and global franchise leagues.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

2. World Cup Champion in Both Formats

2/10
2. World Cup Champion in Both Formats

Woakes is among the rare cricketers to win both the 2019 ODI World Cup and the 2022 T20 World Cup, cementing his place in England’s white-ball revolution.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

3. Stellar Test Career with Memorable Performances

3/10
3. Stellar Test Career with Memorable Performances

In 62 Tests, Woakes claimed 192 wickets and scored a century. His iconic spells at Lord’s, including 11 wickets against Pakistan, remain a highlight of his red-ball journey.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

4. ODI and T20I Contributions That Defined England’s Success

4/10
4. ODI and T20I Contributions That Defined England’s Success

Woakes played 122 ODIs, taking 173 wickets, and 33 T20Is, bagging 31 wickets. His swing bowling and lower-order runs made him indispensable in limited-overs cricket.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

5. Heroic Farewell Despite Injury Against India

5/10
5. Heroic Farewell Despite Injury Against India

Woakes’ final Test saw him bat with a dislocated shoulder against India, epitomizing his courage, resilience, and commitment to England’s cause even in the toughest circumstances.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

6. Marriage to Amie Louise Woakes in 2017

6/10
6. Marriage to Amie Louise Woakes in 2017

Woakes married longtime partner Amie Louise in a private ceremony in 2017. Their relationship, built on mutual respect and privacy, has been a strong pillar in his career.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

7. A Devoted Family Man with Two Daughters

7/10
7. A Devoted Family Man with Two Daughters

Chris and Amie are parents to daughters Laila and Evie, with Woakes often sharing glimpses of family celebrations on Instagram, showing the human side behind the cricketer.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

8. Amie Louise Woakes: The Quiet Strength Behind Success

8/10
8. Amie Louise Woakes: The Quiet Strength Behind Success

Unlike many sporting spouses, Amie prefers privacy, choosing a life away from the spotlight while supporting Woakes’ career—a balance that gave him stability and focus.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

9. Balancing Cricket and Personal Happiness

9/10
9. Balancing Cricket and Personal Happiness

Woakes often credited his family’s sacrifices, especially Amie’s support, as crucial to his success, proving how vital a strong personal foundation is for a professional athlete.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

10. What Lies Ahead for Chris Woakes

10/10
10. What Lies Ahead for Chris Woakes

Though retired internationally, Woakes will continue with Warwickshire and explore franchise cricket opportunities worldwide, with fans eager to see him shine in leagues like the IPL. (Photo Credit - Twitter)

