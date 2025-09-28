0,0,0,0 To Saim Ayub’s Redemption: Pakistan Hopes He Can Rewrite History In Asia Cup 2025 Final Against India Like Fakhar Zaman In CT 2017 Final
Once hailed as Pakistan’s golden boy, Saim Ayub now holds a nightmare record four ducks in a single Asia Cup edition. His repeated early dismissals have disrupted Pakistan’s batting stability in crucial matches of the tournament. But he is still constantly backed and it could reap off in Today's Asia Cup 2025 final against India.
Can Saim Pull Off A Zaman
Unwanted Record in Asia Cup History
Ayub became the first player to score four ducks in one Men’s Asia Cup tournament, surpassing Bangladesh’s Mashrafe Mortaza’s previous record. Across six innings, he scored just 23 runs, averaging 3.83.
Impact on Pakistan's Batting Lineup
Initially opening the innings, Ayub’s failures forced Pakistan to move him down to number three. However, his struggles continued, limiting Pakistan’s momentum and forcing reliance on others to build innings.
Career Duck Ranking for Pakistan
With nine career ducks in T20Is, Ayub is now second only to Umar Akmal, who holds 10 ducks for Pakistan. This unwanted stat underscores the challenges Ayub is facing in converting talent into runs.
Calls for Change and Concerns Over Form
Cricket legends like Waqar Younis have publicly suggested benching Ayub temporarily to rebuild confidence. His poor body language and lack of runs have caused concern among Pakistan’s coaching staff and fans.
A Bowling Skill Saving Grace?
Ayub’s bowling has been a key reason for his retention in the team despite batting struggles. Yet the question remains: how long will Pakistan management carry him based on bowling alone when batting returns are minimal?
Looking Back at Fakhar Zaman’s 2017 Champions Trophy
Pakistan’s memorable 2017 Champions Trophy win featured Fakhar Zaman’s match-winning 114 runs against India. His resilience and timely performance turned the tide for Pakistan in the final.
Saim Stats
In T20 Internationals (T20Is), Ayub has played 47 matches with 45 innings and 2 not outs, scoring 839 runs with a top score of 98 not out. His batting average in T20Is is 19.51, accompanied by an aggressive strike rate of 134.24.. Saim Has that talent just results are needed.
Can Saim Ayub Channel Fakhar’s Spirit?
With the Asia Cup 2025 final against India approaching, Ayub faces pressure to rise above his failures and replicate Fakhar's fearless approach. A strong innings could inspire Pakistan to a historic win.
Pakistan’s Outlook for Asia Cup Final
Despite individual struggles, Pakistan aims to regroup and challenge India convincingly. The team looks to collective resilience, hoping Ayub can transform his fortune and contribute significantly in Dubai’s high-pressure final.
