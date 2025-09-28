Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2965507https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/0000-to-saim-ayub-s-redemption-pakistan-hopes-he-can-rewrite-history-in-asia-cup-2025-final-against-india-like-fakhar-zaman-in-ct-2017-final-2965507
NewsPhotos0,0,0,0 To Saim Ayub’s Redemption: Pakistan Hopes He Can Rewrite History In Asia Cup 2025 Final Against India Like Fakhar Zaman In CT 2017 Final
photoDetails

0,0,0,0 To Saim Ayub’s Redemption: Pakistan Hopes He Can Rewrite History In Asia Cup 2025 Final Against India Like Fakhar Zaman In CT 2017 Final

Once hailed as Pakistan’s golden boy, Saim Ayub now holds a nightmare record  four ducks in a single Asia Cup edition. His repeated early dismissals have disrupted Pakistan’s batting stability in crucial matches of the tournament. But he is still constantly backed and it could reap off in Today's Asia Cup 2025 final against India.

Updated:Sep 28, 2025, 09:16 AM IST
Follow Us

Can Saim Pull Off A Zaman

1/10
Can Saim Pull Off A Zaman

Once hailed as Pakistan’s golden boy, Saim Ayub now holds a nightmare record  four ducks in a single Asia Cup edition. His repeated early dismissals have disrupted Pakistan’s batting stability in crucial matches of the tournament. But he is still constantly backed and it could reap off in Today's Asia Cup 2025 final against India.

 

Follow Us

Unwanted Record in Asia Cup History

2/10
Unwanted Record in Asia Cup History

Ayub became the first player to score four ducks in one Men’s Asia Cup tournament, surpassing Bangladesh’s Mashrafe Mortaza’s previous record. Across six innings, he scored just 23 runs, averaging 3.83.

Follow Us

Impact on Pakistan's Batting Lineup

3/10
Impact on Pakistan's Batting Lineup

Initially opening the innings, Ayub’s failures forced Pakistan to move him down to number three. However, his struggles continued, limiting Pakistan’s momentum and forcing reliance on others to build innings.

Follow Us

Career Duck Ranking for Pakistan

4/10
Career Duck Ranking for Pakistan

With nine career ducks in T20Is, Ayub is now second only to Umar Akmal, who holds 10 ducks for Pakistan. This unwanted stat underscores the challenges Ayub is facing in converting talent into runs.

Follow Us

Calls for Change and Concerns Over Form

5/10
Calls for Change and Concerns Over Form

Cricket legends like Waqar Younis have publicly suggested benching Ayub temporarily to rebuild confidence. His poor body language and lack of runs have caused concern among Pakistan’s coaching staff and fans.

Follow Us

A Bowling Skill Saving Grace?

6/10
A Bowling Skill Saving Grace?

Ayub’s bowling has been a key reason for his retention in the team despite batting struggles. Yet the question remains: how long will Pakistan management carry him based on bowling alone when batting returns are minimal?

 

Follow Us

Looking Back at Fakhar Zaman’s 2017 Champions Trophy

7/10
Looking Back at Fakhar Zaman’s 2017 Champions Trophy

Pakistan’s memorable 2017 Champions Trophy win featured Fakhar Zaman’s match-winning 114 runs against India. His resilience and timely performance turned the tide for Pakistan in the final.

 

Follow Us

Saim Stats

8/10
Saim Stats

In T20 Internationals (T20Is), Ayub has played 47 matches with 45 innings and 2 not outs, scoring 839 runs with a top score of 98 not out. His batting average in T20Is is 19.51, accompanied by an aggressive strike rate of 134.24.. Saim Has that talent just results are needed. 

Follow Us

Can Saim Ayub Channel Fakhar’s Spirit?

9/10
Can Saim Ayub Channel Fakhar’s Spirit?

With the Asia Cup 2025 final against India approaching, Ayub faces pressure to rise above his failures and replicate Fakhar's fearless approach. A strong innings could inspire Pakistan to a historic win.

Follow Us

Pakistan’s Outlook for Asia Cup Final

10/10
Pakistan’s Outlook for Asia Cup Final

Despite individual struggles, Pakistan aims to regroup and challenge India convincingly. The team looks to collective resilience, hoping Ayub can transform his fortune and contribute significantly in Dubai’s high-pressure final.

Follow Us
Saim Ayub Asia Cup 2025Saim Ayub ducks recordAsia Cup 2025 batting strugglesPakistan cricket newsSaim Ayub four ducksAsia Cup 2025 low scoresPakistan top order failureSaim Ayub cricket statsAsia Cup 2025 Pakistan teamPakistan cricket controversiesSaim Ayub Batting FormSaim Ayub duck record Asia CupPakistan T20I batting issuesAsia Cup cricket 2025Pakistan batting collapseSaim Ayub career ducksAsia Cup 2025 player analysisPakistan cricket top orderAsia Cup record ducksSaim Ayub Asian cricket recordPakistan cricket team 2025Asia Cup 2025 highlightsPakistan vs India Asia CupSaim Ayub form crisisPakistan cricket batting woesAsia Cup 2025 liveSaim Ayub wicket failuresPakistan batting lineupAsia Cup 2025 final PakistanPakistan cricket captain Salman AghaSaim Ayub controversyPakistan cricket coach Mike HessonAsia Cup 2025 cricket statisticsSaim Ayub golden boy to duck kingPakistan duck leaderboardSaim Ayub batting averageAsia Cup 2025 match resul
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
KKR
4 Players KKR Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Venkatesh Iyer, Quinton de Kock And...
camera icon10
title
Asia Cup 2025
Top 10 Run Scorers In Asia Cup 2025 Ahead Of India Vs Pakistan Final: Abhishek Sharma To Pathum Nissanka And Sahibzada Farhan - Check Full List
camera icon13
title
navratri 2025
Navratri 2025: 10 Quick & Easy Fasting Foods Perfect For Your Busy Office Days
camera icon7
title
Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela
Meet The Real 'Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela' Girl From Bobby Deol's Song, Replaced By Mona Singh In The Ba***ds of Bollywood — What Is She Doing Now?
camera icon11
title
Asia Cup 2025 final
India's Predicted Playing XI For Asia Cup 2025 Final Against Pakistan: Harshit Rana OUT, Jasprit Bumrah IN; Suspense Continue Over Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh