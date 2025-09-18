10 Most Legendary IPL Auction Steals Ever By MI,DC, PBKS, RCB, KKR: Hardik 10 Lakh, Bumrah 1.2 Cr, Check Full list
10 Auction Steal Deal
IPL Auction is a tricky game. Some teams pay big, some get steals. Here are 10 such steal deals in auction history.
Hardik Pandya
Bought by Mumbai Indians for just ₹10 lakh, his base price. From a bargain to star all-rounder over years. A classic steal that paid huge dividends. He is currently the MI captain and even won IPL as a captain with GT in 2022.
Jasprit Bumrah (2014)
Mumbai Indians won in a bidding war to get him for ₹1.20 crore. Bumrah rose to become one of world’s best bowlers. A true auction masterstroke by MI.
Shreyas Iyer (2015)
Delhi Daredevils picked him at ₹2.6 crore. A solid middle-order batter and PBKS captain now. A steal that shaped Delhi’s team for years and paved way for Shreyas' career. Delhi eventually let him go but it was an amazing deal. He even helped Delhi reach IPL final for first time as a captain in IPL 2020.
Kieron Pollard (2010)
Mumbai Indians bought him for $750,000 after secret tie-breaker. Highest open-auction price at that time. Pollard’s all-round magic brought trophies to MI. He proved to be the best buy ever for MI.
Priyansh Arya (2025)
Punjab Kings battled RCB to buy him for ₹3.8 crore. An exciting young talent with big potential. A bold buy for Punjab Kings was pivotal in helping Punjab reach 2025 IPLfinals. He scored 475 runs in the season.
Trent Boult
Traded to Mumbai Indians from Delhi Capitals for ₹3.2 crore.World-class left-arm pacer bolstered MI’s bowling line-up. A key trade and match winner. MI won 2020 IPL with utmost dominance.
Tim David (2025)
Royal Challengers Bangalore acquired him for ₹3 crore. Known for explosive hitting and all-rounder skills. A smart buy in the auction market turned out to be game changer. RCB eventually won IPL 2025.
Prabhsimran Singh (2022)
Bought for ₹60 lakh in 2022, retained in 2025 aucttions , Young wicketkeeper-batsman with promising techniques was key in taking PBKS to finals in IPL 2025.
Shubman Gill (2018)
Kolkata Knight Riders bought him for ₹1.8 crore. Now a mainstay in India’s batting line-up. One of the finest auction buys by KKR.
Shaun Marsh (2008)
Bought for ₹12 lakh in the very first IPL auction. A talented top-order batter with international experience. A bargain considering his impact in early IPL seasons. Turned out to be stellar winning orange cap in inaugural season itself.
