2 KKR, 4 MI, 1 SRH, 1 GT, 1 RCB, 1 DC, 1 PBKS : Full IPL Representation In India's Probable Asia Cup 11

India is all set to compete against UAE in their Asia Cup 2025 opener on September 10. Here’s the IPL representation in India’s probable XI for the first game.

Updated:Sep 07, 2025, 03:02 PM IST
India is all set to compete against UAE in their Asia Cup 2025 opener on September 10. Here’s the IPL representation in India’s probable XI for the first game.

 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Rinku Singh - Power-hitting finisher adding depth to India’s batting. Varun Chakravarthy - Mystery spinner ready to trouble batsmen on UAE pitches.

 

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Jasprit Bumrah - Returning pace spearhead with deadly yorkers and experience. Hardik Pandya - Key all-rounder providing balance with bat and ball. Suryakumar Yadav (Sky) - Skipper and explosive middle-order batsman. Tilak Varma - Young batter cementing a key role in the middle order.

 

Gujarat Titans (GT)

Shubman Gill - Vice-captain and stable opening batsman.

 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Abhishek Sharma - Aggressive left-handed opener offering powerful starts.

 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Jitesh Sharma - Wicketkeeper-batsman known for aggressive finishing and reliable keeping.

 

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Axar Patel - Left-arm spinner and handy lower-order batsman for balance.

 

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Arshdeep Singh - Left-arm pacer providing swing and death-over control.

 

