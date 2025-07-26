2nd Most Runs To Most Tons Against India: 10 Records Shattered By Joe Root After Manchester's Roaring Century
England's cricketing maestro, Joe Root, has once again etched his name in the annals of Test cricket with a magnificent century in Manchester. This roaring innings not only solidified his team's position but also led to the shattering of ten significant records. Join us as we delve into the remarkable achievements that underscore his enduring brilliance and impact on the game.
Joe Root's Milestone Century: A New Chapter in Cricket History
England's cricketing maestro, Joe Root, has once again etched his name in the annals of Test cricket with a magnificent century in Manchester. This roaring innings not only solidified his team's position but also led to the shattering of ten significant records. Join us as we delve into the remarkable achievements that underscore his enduring brilliance and impact on the game.
Most Runs in Test Cricket
Joet Is Now Just Behind Sachin In This List
Sachin Tendulkar: 15921 runs (329 innings)Joe Root: 13409 runs (286 innings)Ricky Ponting: 13378 runs (287 innings)Jacques Kallis: 13289 runs (280 innings)Rahul Dravid: 13288 runs (286 innings
Century Count: Matching a Legend in Test Hundreds
With his latest hundred, Joe Root has now drawn level with a cricketing legend in the list of most centuries scored in Test matches. This achievement highlights his exceptional ability to convert starts into significant scores, a crucial attribute for any top-tier batsman.Sachin Tendulkar: 51 centuries (329 innings)Jacques Kallis: 45 centuries (280 innings)Ricky Ponting: 41 centuries (287 innings)Kumar Sangakkara: 38 centuries (233 innings)Joe Root: 38 centuries (286 innings)
Dominance Against India: Most Test Centuries
Joe Root's remarkable record against India in Test cricket continues to grow. His recent century marks his twelfth against the Indian side, placing him at the top of an exclusive list and solidifying his reputation as India's ultimate nemesis in the longest format.Joe Root: 12 centuries (62 innings)Steve Smith: 11 centuries (46 innings)Garry Sobers: 8 centuries (30 innings)Vivian Richards: 8 centuries (41 innings)Ricky Ponting: 8 centuries (51 innings)
Home Ground Advantage: Most International Centuries at Home
Playing in familiar conditions often brings out the best in batsmen, and Joe Root is no exception. His latest century is his thirty-second on home soil in international cricket, demonstrating his incredible comfort and consistent performance in front of his home crowd.Sachin Tendulkar (IND): 42 centuriesVirat Kohli (IND): 38 centuriesRicky Ponting (AUS): 36 centuriesJoe Root (ENG): 32 centuriesDavid Warner (AUS): 31 centuries
A Thorn in India's Side: Most Runs Against India in a Country (International Cricket)
Joe Root's consistent scoring against India is further highlighted by his record for the most runs scored against them in a single country in international cricket. His performances in England against India stand unmatched, underscoring his particular effectiveness in these matchups.Joe Root in England: 2453 runs (47 innings)Ricky Ponting in Australia: 2403 runs (44 innings)Sanath Jayasuriya in Sri Lanka: 2371 runs (50 innings)Mahela Jayawardene in Sri Lanka: 2309 runs (54 innings)
Converting to Big Scores: Most 150+ Scores Against India in Tests
The ability to convert a century into a truly massive score is a hallmark of elite batsmen. Joe Root has demonstrated this against India, now holding the record for the most 150+ scores against them in Test matches, a testament to his concentration and stamina.Zaheer Abbas: 6 scoresJoe Root: 4 scoresMudassar Nazar: 4 scoresEverton Weekes: 4 scores
Runs Galore: Most Runs Against India in a Country (Tests)
Delving deeper into his Test record against India, Joe Root also holds the distinction for the most runs scored against them in Test matches within a specific country. His dominance in England against the Indian bowling attack is clearly evident in this statistic.
Joe Root in England: 1977 runs
Ricky Ponting in Australia: 1893 runs
Shivnarine Chanderpaul in West Indies: 1547 runs
Zaheer Abbas in Pakistan: 1427 runs
Fifty-Plus Feats: Most 50+ Scores in Test Cricket
Consistency is key in Test cricket, and Joe Root's career is a testament to this. His latest fifty-plus score has placed him second in the overall list of batsmen with the most 50+ scores in Test history, showcasing his remarkable ability to contribute significantly on a regular basis.Sachin Tendulkar (IND): 119 scoresJoe Root (ENG): 104 scoresRicky Ponting (AUS): 103 scoresJacques Kallis (SA): 103 scores
Home Comforts: Most 50+ Scores at Home Against India in Tests
Joe Root's exceptional record against India on home soil extends to his number of fifty-plus scores. He now leads this category, further emphasizing his consistent and impactful contributions whenever India visits England for Test series.Joe Root in England: 15 scoresShivnarine Chanderpaul in West Indies: 14 scoresRicky Ponting in Australia: 14 scoresSteve Smith in Australia: 11 scores
Venue Versatility: 1000+ Runs at Multiple Venues for England in Tests
Achieving over a thousand runs at multiple Test venues is a mark of a truly adaptable and consistent batsman. Joe Root has now joined an elite group of English cricketers who have achieved this feat, demonstrating his ability to perform across different conditions and grounds.Alastair Cook: Lord's (1937 runs) & The Oval (1217 runs)Graham Gooch: Lord's (2015 runs) & The Oval (1097 runs)Joe Root: Lord's (2166 runs) & Manchester (1001 runs)
Trending Photos