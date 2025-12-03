34 Venues, 53 Centuries - Virat Kohli’s ODI Domination Explained, Equals Sachin Tendulkar For This Record
Explore Virat Kohli’s incredible feat of 34 ODI centuries across different venues, equalling Sachin Tendulkar. Discover the top ODI century makers, including Rohit Sharma, Hashim Amla, and AB de Villiers, and how they dominated cricket worldwide with consistency, skill, and adaptability.
ODI Centuries at Most Venues
From master blasters to modern stars, these players have made their mark across multiple venues in ODI cricket, showcasing consistency, skill, and adaptability. This gallery explores the legends who excelled wherever they played.
Virat Kohli (IND)
Virat Kohli leads the charts with 34* ODI centuries at different venues, equalling Sachin Tendulkar. Known for his timing, temperament, and consistency, Kohli has scored centuries in some of the toughest conditions, cementing his status as one of the greatest ODI batters of all time.
Sachin Tendulkar (IND)
The master blaster, Sachin Tendulkar, also has 34 ODI centuries across venues. From Mumbai to Johannesburg, Tendulkar dominated bowlers worldwide, blending classical technique with unparalleled cricketing intelligence. His centuries set the benchmark for generations to come.
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma has scored 26 ODI centuries at different venues, the most among current Indian players after Kohli. Known as the “Hitman,” Rohit’s ability to convert starts into massive scores has made him a nightmare for bowlers across the globe.
Hashim Amla (SA)
South Africa’s batting stalwart, Hashim Amla, has 21 ODI centuries at various venues. Renowned for his calmness and technique, Amla consistently scored runs against the toughest opponents in challenging conditions, making him one of the most reliable openers of his era.
AB de Villiers (SA)
AB de Villiers, Mr. 360, also has 21 ODI centuries across multiple venues. Famous for his innovative shots and ability to dominate bowling attacks, de Villiers brought excitement and flair to every innings, leaving a lasting legacy in international cricket.
Top 5
Here’s how the top five players compare in terms of ODI centuries at most venues:
Virat Kohli – 34*
Sachin Tendulkar – 34
Rohit Sharma – 26
Hashim Amla – 21
AB de Villiers – 21 These numbers highlight both consistency and versatility in different conditions worldwide.
Kohli vs Tendulkar
Kohli and Tendulkar are tied at 34 venues, demonstrating their ability to perform under pressure anywhere. While Tendulkar set the benchmark for centuries at multiple grounds, Kohli has matched this feat with clinical precision and modern batting mastery.
Virat Kohli
Among active cricketers, Virat Kohli leads the list with 34 venues. Rohit Sharma, another active Indian, has 26 centuries at multiple venues. These stats show the current generation continuing India’s legacy of excellence in ODI cricket.
Both Modern Greats
Kohli and Tendulkar have scored centuries in 34 different ODI venues, showcasing their adaptability. From high-altitude grounds in South Africa to spinning tracks in India, their ability to conquer varied conditions is unmatched in modern cricket.
ODI Dominance
Tendulkar, Kohli, and Rohit represent India’s dominance in ODI cricket. Their combined ability to score big hundreds across venues has created a formidable legacy for Indian cricket, inspiring countless young cricketers worldwide.
