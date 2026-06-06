4 India T20 World Cup 2026 winners dropped for upcoming T20Is, Asian Games 2026: Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and...
India’s T20I and Asian Games 2026 squads have triggered major talking points after four key names from the T20 World Cup 2026-winning team were left out. The selectors decision marks a fresh transition phase, with Shreyas Iyer taking over as T20I captain and several new faces earning opportunities in the squad.
Here are the 4 players dropped from India’s T20I and Asian Games 2026 squads after the T20 World Cup 2026-winning campaign:
Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav has been left out of India’s T20I squad for the upcoming Ireland and England series as well as the Asian Games 2026 squad. The selection committee headed by Ajit Agarkar named Shreyas Iyer as the new T20I captain, marking a major shift in leadership. The decision comes shortly after India’s T20 World Cup 2026-winning campaign, where Suryakumar led the side but has since struggled to maintain consistent form. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Suryakumar Yadav - Stats & recent form
Suryakumar Yadav’s recent performances have shown a dip in form. During the T20 World Cup 2026, he managed only one 50+ plus score and failed to deliver consistent scores throughout the tournament. In IPL 2026, he scored 270 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 147. In the Mumbai T20 League 2026, he was dismissed for 19 off 11 balls against North Mumbai Panthers. (PIC Credits: IANS)
Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya has also not been included in India’s T20I squads or the Asian Games 2026 squad. The all-rounder, who captained Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026, endured a difficult season as the team finished ninth on the points table. His performances with both bat and ball were below expectations, leading to his omission from the shortest format squads. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Hardik Pandya - Status update & performance
Hardik Pandya’s IPL 2026 season was underwhelming, with both his batting and bowling not reaching expected levels. Following the selection announcement, Ajit Agarkar stated that Hardik remains part of the ODI setup and is currently part of a rotation policy in T20Is. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia also confirmed that Hardik is undergoing rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and will undergo final assessment soon. (PIC Credits: IANS)
Rinku Singh
Rinku Singh has been left out of India’s T20I and Asian Games squads after an inconsistent IPL 2026 season. The middle-order batter failed to make a strong impact and eventually lost his place in the side as Nitish Kumar Reddy earned a call-up in the setup. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Rinku Singh - IPL 2026 stats
Rinku Singh scored 295 runs in 14 matches during IPL 2026. His performances remained inconsistent throughout the season, and he was unable to produce match-winning finishes that previously made him a key part of India’s T20 plans. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav has also missed out on selection for both the T20I series and the Asian Games squad. Despite being a regular feature in India’s white-ball setup in recent years, he was not included this time as selectors opted for other spin and all-round options. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Kuldeep Yadav - Record
Kuldeep Yadav had a quiet IPL 2026 season and said he is focusing on red-ball cricket. He is currently part of the ongoing India vs Afghanistan Test series. In the T20 setup, he was overlooked in favour of players like Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana and Prince Yadav. (Pic Credits: IANS)
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