4 India T20 World Cup 2026 winners dropped for upcoming T20Is, Asian Games 2026: Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and...

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India’s T20I and Asian Games 2026 squads have triggered major talking points after four key names from the T20 World Cup 2026-winning team were left out. The selectors decision marks a fresh transition phase, with Shreyas Iyer taking over as T20I captain and several new faces earning opportunities in the squad.

Here are the 4 players dropped from India’s T20I and Asian Games 2026 squads after the T20 World Cup 2026-winning campaign: