4 Players Who Could Replace Virat Kohli At No. 4 Spot In Tests For India Against England: Karun Nair, Shubman Gill And...

The Shubman Gill-led India will play a five-match Test series in England, starting June 20, 2025. During the all-important series, India will have to find an ideal batter for No. 4 spot as a replacement of batting stalwart Virat Kohli, who retired from Test cricket on May 12. Based on recent performances, domestic records, and suitability to English conditions, India have many talented batters, who could replace Kohli at No. 4 spot in the playing XI.

Here are four players who could replace Kohli at No. 4 spot in the Indian Test team: