4 Players Who Could Replace Virat Kohli At No. 4 Spot In Tests For India Against England: Karun Nair, Shubman Gill And...

The Shubman Gill-led India will play a five-match Test series in England, starting June 20, 2025. During the all-important series, India will have to find an ideal batter for No. 4 spot as a replacement of batting stalwart Virat Kohli, who retired from Test cricket on May 12. Based on recent performances, domestic records, and suitability to English conditions, India have many talented batters, who could replace Kohli at No. 4 spot in the playing XI.
Here are four players who could replace Kohli at No. 4 spot in the Indian Test team:
1. Karun Nair
Karun Nair was rewarded for his prolific run in domestic cricket with a call-up in the India Test squad for the upcoming series against England. Karun, who is India's second triple-centurion after Virender Sehwag, has experience of batting in the middle order and he can be a strong contender to replace Virat Kohli at No. 4 spot in the Indian cricket team.
The 33-year-old Nair recently hit a double hundred while playing for India A against England Lions in a four-day practice game in Canterbury.
Karun Nair's Record In Test Cricket
Karun Nair has played just 6 Test matches for India so far, scoring 374 runs with an impressive average of 62.33 and strike rate of 73.91 so far. He has only one century to his name in Test cricket. However, it was the big one as he scored (303 not out) against England in 2016.
2. Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill has been named India's new captain in Test cricket ahead of the upcoming series against England. The 25-year-old Gill mostly batted at the top of the order or at number three in his Test career so far but he could take the big responsibility of replacing Virat Kohli at No. 4 spot in the Indian cricket team.
Him moving to No. 4 spot could be a game changer moment for Gill and might elevate his Test career.
Shubman Gill's Record In Test Cricket
Shubman Gill has scored 1893 runs in 32 Test matches with an average of 35.05 and strike rate of 59.92 so far. He has 5 centuries and 7 fifties to his name in Test cricket so far.
3. Sai Sudharsan
Sai Sudharsan has got his maiden call-up in India's Test squad for the upcoming series against England after his strong performances during the India A tour of Australia late last year and back to back impressive IPL seasons.
Sudharsan, who made his international debut in the ODI format against South Africa in 2023, has a compact technique and strong temperament, which prompted selectors to give up a Test call-up. He can be a good contender to replace Virat Kohli at No. 4 spot in the Indian cricket team.
The 23-year-old Sudharsan won the Orange Cap in the recently-concluded IPL 2025 after scoring 759 runs for Gujarat Titans in 15 matches.
4. Dhruv Jurel
Young wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel has played only a few matches for India in Test cricket so far. However, he has impressed everyone with his remarkable temperament under pressure, particularly in his ability to stabilise innings and bat with the tail.
The likes of Ravi Shastri and Ravichandran Ashwin have praised Jurel for his composure, shot selection, and ability to adapt to tough situations. Jurel is also very technically solid as a batter, which makes him a good candidate to replace Virat Kohli at No. 4 spot in the Indian cricket team.
Dhruv Jurel's Record In Test Cricket
Dhruv Jurel has scored 202 runs in 54 Test matches with an average of 40.40 and strike rate of 53.15 so far. He has one half-century to his name in Test cricket so far.
