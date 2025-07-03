Advertisement
NewsPhotos428 Matches Fewer, Same Century Count: 25-Year-Old Shubman Gill Equals MS Dhoni’s Century Count in Just 110 Matches
428 Matches Fewer, Same Century Count: 25-Year-Old Shubman Gill Equals MS Dhoni’s Century Count in Just 110 Matches

Shubman Gill has equaled MS Dhoni's tally of 16 international centuries in just 110 matches, a staggering feat compared to Dhoni's 538-game career. With 5,361* runs already, Gill’s rise signals the arrival of a generational batting force.

 

Updated:Jul 03, 2025, 05:35 PM IST
Shubman Gill has equaled MS Dhoni's tally of 16 international centuries in just 110 matches, a staggering feat compared to Dhoni's 538-game career. With 5,361* runs already, Gill’s rise signals the arrival of a generational batting force.

 

Shubman Gill now has 16 international centuries. What makes it astonishing? He’s done it in just 110 matches, matching the great MS Dhoni, who needed 538 matches for the same.

 

Gill's 16 centuries span across formats -Tests and ODIs mostly. At just 25, he’s scoring tons with incredible consistency. He’s not just playing, he’s dominating at the top level.

 

MS Dhoni retired with 17,266 runs and 16 international centuries. He captained India to all three ICC titles and served as the finisher supreme. His centuries were fewer, but his match-winning impact was immense.

 

Gill has scored centuries in both Tests and ODIs. He’s mastered spin and pace, home and away conditions. His technique and temperament are reminiscent of Dravid with Kohli’s intent.

 

While Dhoni didn’t score centuries often, his strike rate, pressure management, and clutch performances were elite. Most of his greatness came when others failed.

 

Dhoni was the face of Indian cricket’s golden decade. Now, Gill represents the next-gen torchbearer. From helicopter shots to classic cover drives the baton has been passed.

 

Matches: Gill – 110 | Dhoni – 538 Centuries: Both – 16 Runs: Gill – 5,361* | Dhoni – 17,266

 

