NewsPhotos5 Breakout MLC Stars Who Could Spark Bidding Wars In IPL Mini Auctions
5 Breakout MLC Stars Who Could Spark Bidding Wars In IPL Mini Auctions

The Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 season delivered thrilling action, culminating in MI New York's triumphant victory. Beyond the team success, several individual talents shone brightly. Their standout performances could ignite fierce bidding wars in upcoming mini-auctions. Here is a look at 5 such stars -

Updated:Jul 23, 2025, 05:00 PM IST
A Bright Future For MLC Talent

1/8
A Bright Future For MLC Talent

MI New York's victory in MLC 2025, fueled by talents like Rushil Ugarkar and Monank Patel, underscores the league's growing quality. The success of these players bodes well for the future of cricket in the USA. We eagerly await their next chapter in the cricketing world. 

Here is a look at 5 such stars -

 

Rushil Ugarkar

2/8
Rushil Ugarkar

A true revelation for MLC 2025 champions MI New York. Ugarkar, previously a benchwarmer, became the Player of the Match in the final. He defended 12 runs in the tense last over, showcasing incredible composure and skill. His two crucial wickets in the final sealed the title for MINY.

 

Donovan Ferreira

3/8
Donovan Ferreira

Donovan Ferreira, representing Texas Super Kings, proved his explosive batting prowess. He famously smashed 28 runs in a single over during a rain-affected match, turning the tide for his team. His quickfire innings throughout the tournament highlighted his ability to dominate with the bat. If Delhi decide to not retain him he can be the one in wishlist for many franchises

 

Matt Short

4/8
Matt Short

San Francisco Unicorns' Matt Short was a consistent all-round performer. He played a key role in his team's strong run to the playoffs with both bat and bowl. 

Finn Allen

5/8
Finn Allen

Finn Allen set the MLC 2025 season alight with a sensational 151 off just 51 balls in the opening match. This included the fastest century in league history (34 balls) and a record 19 sixes in an innings. His fearless hitting made him one of the tournament's most exciting batters.

 

Monank Patel

6/8
Monank Patel

American star Monank Patel emerged as the "2025 Royal Leading Run Scorer" for MLC champions MI New York. He amassed 478 runs at an impressive strike rate of 142.26, including four fifties. His composed 93 was the highest individual score by an American player in MLC history.

 

Impact on Upcoming Mini-Auctions

7/8
Impact on Upcoming Mini-Auctions

These breakout stars have firmly put themselves on the radar of T20 franchises worldwide. Their diverse skill sets and match-winning abilities make them highly desirable assets. Expect intense bidding wars as teams look to bolster their squads with these proven performers. 

 

 

5 Breakout MLC Performers Eyeing Mini-Auction Glory

8/8
5 Breakout MLC Performers Eyeing Mini-Auction Glory

The Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 season delivered thrilling action, culminating in MI New York's triumphant victory. Beyond the team success, several individual talents shone brightly. Their standout performances could ignite fierce bidding wars in upcoming mini-auctions. 

