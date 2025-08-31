5 IPL Teams That Could Sign Rahul Dravid After His Rajasthan Royals Exit And Why
Rahul Dravid concluded his tenure as head coach of Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026 after a challenging season. The franchise thanked him for his years of leadership influencing players and team culture. His departure marks the end of a notable chapter in RR’s history. Here are some teams that can get his services -
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
KKR, currently without a head coach after parting ways with Chandrakant Pandit, could be a strong contender to bring in Dravid. Known for empowering coaches with strategic control, KKR’s philosophy may align well with Dravid’s patient approach. His experience could help KKR rebuild and aim for another IPL title.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
LSG had a disappointing 2025 campaign and are reportedly reconsidering their coaching staff. With Justin Langer’s future uncertain and mentor Zaheer Khan possibly exiting, Dravid’s name is being linked with the franchise. Owner Sanjiv Goenka’s bold decisions could see Dravid stepping in to revitalize LSG’s strategies.
Mumbai Indians (MI)
Mumbai Indians, a franchise famous for nurturing talent and tactical depth, may look to Dravid’s expertise in building young players. With recent transitions in coaching staff, Dravid’s leadership and success in nurturing youth at both NCA and IPL could prove invaluable for MI’s ambitions moving forward. Rohit despite not being the captain can bring Dravid as he shares a great equation with him.
Gujarat Titans (GT)
Gujarat Titans, after their strong performances in recent IPL seasons, could consider Dravid to add depth to their coaching bench. His calm demeanor and strategic mind would provide valuable guidance to a relatively young squad looking to sustain excellence and win more IPL titles. GT has an indian core and could bolster it with him.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
Sunrisers Hyderabad is currently undergoing restructuring after a tough season. Dravid’s experience with developing young talent and managing pressure environments matches SRH’s focus on rebuilding. His presence could bring stability and strategic clarity to the franchise.
Rahul Dravid: The 2024 T20 World Cup Winning Coach Bringing Experience to IPL
Rahul Dravid was the head coach when India clinched the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, guiding the team to a historic undefeated victory. His leadership during this milestone tournament adds immense value to any franchise considering him. Bringing this winning experience to IPL teams could usher in a new era of success in the changing landscape of Indian cricket.
