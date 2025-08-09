5 IPL Teams That Could Sign Sanju Samson If He Leaves Rajasthan Royals
Sanju Samson has communicated his desire to exit Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026. After a mixed 2025 season and reported differences with RR management, Samson has formally asked for a trade or release into the auction pool. Here are 5 teams that will be keen on getting him.
Sanju Samson Set to Leave Rajasthan Royals
Sanju Samson has communicated his desire to exit Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026. After a mixed 2025 season and reported differences with RR management, Samson has formally asked for a trade or release into the auction pool. Here are 5 teams that can get him -
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
CSK is keen on signing Sanju Samson, seeing him as a strong successor to MS Dhoni. Samson even met with CSK management during the Major League Cricket season in the US, and the franchise is exploring trade possibilities with Rajasthan Royals involving players like Ravichandran Ashwin.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
KKR lacks a specialist Indian wicketkeeper-batsman, making Samson an ideal pick. Cricket pundits have highlighted KKR’s need, suggesting Samson could fill this gap and potentially take on a leadership role. KKR could free funds by releasing players like Venkatesh Iyer to accommodate Samson’s high value.
Mumbai Indians (MI)
Mumbai Indians are always on the lookout for experienced, match-winning players. Samson's aggressive batting and wicketkeeping skills could strengthen MI’s middle order, adding valuable depth and flexibility to their squad for IPL 2026.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
LSG can benefit from an experienced Indian wicketkeeper-batsman like Samson, especially for batting stability and fielding prowess. His addition would bolster squad options and increase competition in the middle order.
Gujarat Titans (GT)
GT, one of the consistent IPL performers, might consider Samson for his experience, calmness under pressure, and ability to play crucial innings. Gujarat often looks to build balanced teams combining young and seasoned players, and Samson fits that profile.
IPL Rules on Player Retention and Transfers
While Samson wants to leave, Rajasthan Royals control the final decision due to IPL rules. Signed on a three-year contract, RR can either agree to trade, release him into the auction, or retain him for the remaining seasons. If RR refuses to release him, Samson will have to stay, per the IPL regulations.
The Final Word
Sanju Samson’s future is a major talking point this IPL season. Whether through trade or auction, teams are keen on acquiring him. However, his stay at Rajasthan Royals depends on the franchise’s decision in the coming months ahead of the IPL retention deadline.
Trending Photos