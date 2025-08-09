Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2943735https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/5-ipl-teams-that-could-sign-sanju-samson-if-he-leaves-rajasthan-royals-2943735
NewsPhotos5 IPL Teams That Could Sign Sanju Samson If He Leaves Rajasthan Royals
photoDetails

5 IPL Teams That Could Sign Sanju Samson If He Leaves Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson has communicated his desire to exit Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026. After a mixed 2025 season and reported differences with RR management, Samson has formally asked for a trade or release into the auction pool. Here are 5 teams that will be keen on getting him.

Updated:Aug 09, 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Sanju Samson Set to Leave Rajasthan Royals

1/8
Sanju Samson Set to Leave Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson has communicated his desire to exit Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026. After a mixed 2025 season and reported differences with RR management, Samson has formally asked for a trade or release into the auction pool. Here are 5 teams that can get him -

 

Follow Us

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

2/8
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

CSK is keen on signing Sanju Samson, seeing him as a strong successor to MS Dhoni. Samson even met with CSK management during the Major League Cricket season in the US, and the franchise is exploring trade possibilities with Rajasthan Royals involving players like Ravichandran Ashwin.

 

Follow Us

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

3/8
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

KKR lacks a specialist Indian wicketkeeper-batsman, making Samson an ideal pick. Cricket pundits have highlighted KKR’s need, suggesting Samson could fill this gap and potentially take on a leadership role. KKR could free funds by releasing players like Venkatesh Iyer to accommodate Samson’s high value.

 

Follow Us

Mumbai Indians (MI)

4/8
Mumbai Indians (MI)

Mumbai Indians are always on the lookout for experienced, match-winning players. Samson's aggressive batting and wicketkeeping skills could strengthen MI’s middle order, adding valuable depth and flexibility to their squad for IPL 2026.

 

Follow Us

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

5/8
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

LSG can benefit from an experienced Indian wicketkeeper-batsman like Samson, especially for batting stability and fielding prowess. His addition would bolster squad options and increase competition in the middle order.

 

Follow Us

Gujarat Titans (GT)

6/8
Gujarat Titans (GT)

GT, one of the consistent IPL performers, might consider Samson for his experience, calmness under pressure, and ability to play crucial innings. Gujarat often looks to build balanced teams combining young and seasoned players, and Samson fits that profile.

 

Follow Us

IPL Rules on Player Retention and Transfers

7/8
IPL Rules on Player Retention and Transfers

While Samson wants to leave, Rajasthan Royals control the final decision due to IPL rules. Signed on a three-year contract, RR can either agree to trade, release him into the auction, or retain him for the remaining seasons. If RR refuses to release him, Samson will have to stay, per the IPL regulations.

 

Follow Us

The Final Word

8/8
The Final Word

Sanju Samson’s future is a major talking point this IPL season. Whether through trade or auction, teams are keen on acquiring him. However, his stay at Rajasthan Royals depends on the franchise’s decision in the coming months ahead of the IPL retention deadline.

 

Follow Us
Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals exitSanju Samson IPL 2026 TradeSanju Samson RR exit newsSanju Samson trade requestSanju Samson Chennai Super KingsSanju Samson CSK targetSanju Samson Kolkata Knight RidersSanju Samson KKR interestSanju Samson Mumbai IndiansSanju Samson MI interestSanju Samson Lucknow Super GiantsSanju Samson LSG potential teamSanju Samson Gujarat TitansSanju Samson GT rumoursSanju Samson IPL 2025 performanceSanju Samson injury IPL 2025Sanju Samson captain Rajasthan RoyalsRajasthan Royals Sanju Samson tradeSanju Samson IPL transfer newsSanju Samson IPL auction 2026Sanju Samson career stats IPLSanju Samson batting styleSanju Samson wicketkeeper batsmanSanju Samson IPL CaptaincySanju Samson trade deals IPL historySanju Samson team changeSanju Samson RR management clashSanju Samson trade speculationRajasthan Royals player retentionIPL 2026 trade windowSanju Samson cricket news 2025IPL mega auction 2026IPL player trades 2026Sanju Samson
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson IPL Trade: A Look At Rajasthan Royals Captain's Journey, Records & More - Check In Pics
camera icon9
title
Bigg Boss
Meet Bigg Boss Contestant Who Watched His Kid’s FIRST Step Inside The House
camera icon8
title
rajasthan royals
4 Players Rajasthan Royals Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer And...
camera icon7
title
raksha bandhan 2025
Raksha Bandhan 2025: 7 Power-Packed Investment Gifts Your Sister Will Thank You For
camera icon11
title
Virat Kohli
Top 10 Players With Most Runs In Men's T20 Asia Cup: Virat Kohli Leads The Chart, Mohammad Rizwan Trails Behind; Rohit Sharma At…
NEWS ON ONE CLICK