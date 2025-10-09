5 Pakistani Cricketers Who Loved Indian Women Despite Ind-Pak Rivalry
Discover 5 Pakistani cricketers who found love with Indian women, defying the Indo-Pak rivalry. From Shoaib Malik to Hasan Ali, these stories will surprise you!”
Shoaib Malik - Sania Mirza
Shoaib Malik, one of Pakistan's most successful all-rounders, captured hearts beyond national borders. His relationship with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza became the talk of the subcontinent. Their union in 2010 was a landmark moment amid ongoing political tension.
Malik and Sania’s marriage was celebrated for over a decade, with both balancing stellar sporting careers. They welcomed a son, Izhaan, further endearing them to fans. Their eventual divorce in 2024 saddened many who saw them as symbols of unity.
Hasan Ali - Samiya Arzoo
Hasan Ali, Pakistan’s fast-bowling sensation, met Samiya Arzoo, an Indian flight engineer based in Dubai. The couple started dating in 2017, finding love away from the public eye. Their cross-border relationship led to a beautiful wedding in 2019.
Hasan and Samiya’s marriage drew considerable media attention across both countries. The couple continues to celebrate their love, now as parents to a daughter. Their bond still inspires many despite the complicated relationship between India and Pakistan.
Mohsin Khan - Reena Roy
Mohsin Khan made headlines not just for his opening stands but also for his Bollywood romance. His love story with actress Reena Roy began in the early ’80s, a time when Indo-Pak ties were especially fraught. The pair married quietly in 1983.
Though Mohsin and Reena had a daughter together, their marriage faced challenges from the start. The couple ultimately divorced in 1990. Their short-lived union was a sensation in both cricket and Bollywood circles.
Imran Khan - Zeenat Aman
Imran Khan, the charismatic Pakistan captain and ex prime minister, often found himself in the limelight for off-field reasons. He was rumored to have dated Bollywood legend Zeenat Aman in the late 1970s. The buzz began during his playing tours to India.
The alleged romance between Imran and Zeenat was widely covered by tabloids but never officially confirmed. Their supposed closeness set off a media frenzy but didn't develop into marriage. Still, their rumored affair is a famous chapter in cross-border gossip.
Wasim Akram - Sushmita Sen
Wasim Akram, Pakistan’s “Sultan of Swing,” was reportedly linked to Sushmita Sen in the early 2000s. The legendary bowler and Bollywood’s former Miss Universe fueled plenty of speculation. Neither party confirmed a relationship, but the rumors remain part of Indo-Pak celebrity folklore.
