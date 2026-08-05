/5 Players CSK can offer to get Hardik Pandya from MI in IPL 2027: Shivam dube, Khaleel Ahmed and...

Reports link Hardik Pandya with an MI exit. Here are 5 players CSK can offer Mumbai Indians in a trade deal, from Shivam Dube to Dewald Brevis
Reports link Hardik Pandya with an MI exit. Here are 5 players CSK can offer Mumbai Indians in a trade deal, from Shivam Dube to Dewald Brevis
Reports have linked Hardik Pandya with a possible exit from Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2027, although the franchise has not officially confirmed any trade plans. Here are 5 players CSK can offer Mumbai Indians in a trade deal, from Shivam Dube to Dewald Brevis
Shivam Dube is arguably CSK's closest like-for-like replacement in terms of batting impact. A destructive middle-order left-hander, Dube has consistently dominated spin and has delivered match-winning knocks under pressure. His familiarity with Wankhede Stadium, Indian conditions, and franchise cricket makes him an attractive option for Mumbai Indians. While he doesn't offer Hardik's pace bowling, his explosive finishing ability and occasional seam-up overs provide balance and experience.
Value to MI: A proven IPL match-winner capable of strengthening Mumbai's middle order while partially filling the void left by Hardik's power-hitting presence.
Quality Indian left-arm pacers remain one of the rarest commodities in the IPL. Khaleel Ahmed brings new-ball swing, wicket-taking ability, and valuable experience across different phases of an innings. With Jasprit Bumrah leading Mumbai's pace attack, Khaleel would add much-needed variety by attacking from the opposite angle and easing the workload during both the powerplay and death overs.
Value to MI: An experienced Indian fast bowler who improves squad depth, provides left-arm variation, and strengthens one of the most important departments in T20 cricket.
Nicknamed 'Baby AB' for his resemblance to AB de Villiers' stroke play, Dewald Brevis remains one of the brightest young batting talents in franchise cricket. His fearless approach, ability to clear boundaries, and comfort on batting-friendly surfaces make him a long-term investment. A return to Mumbai Indians would reunite him with a franchise that understands his game and could unlock his immense potential.
Value to MI: A dynamic overseas batter capable of becoming a future middle-order star while adding explosive power against both pace and spin.
Instead of focusing on one marquee player, CSK could strengthen Mumbai through depth. Anshul Kamboj has emerged as a disciplined Indian fast bowler capable of delivering economical spells and consistent hard lengths. Alongside him, Rahul Chahar offers proven IPL pedigree, having previously excelled for Mumbai Indians as an attacking leg-spinner. Together, they provide balance across both pace and spin departments.
Value to MI: A reliable Indian bowling package that improves squad depth, adds tactical flexibility, and strengthens Mumbai's domestic core across multiple conditions.
A Hardik Pandya trade would require Chennai Super Kings to sacrifice multiple established performers rather than a single superstar.
Players like Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed, Dewald Brevis, Anshul Kamboj, and Rahul Chahar each address different needs for Mumbai Indians, whether through power-hitting, pace, youth, or spin. In return, CSK would acquire one of the IPL's premier all-rounders, a proven leader, and a player capable of influencing matches with both bat and ball. While such a deal remains hypothetical, it represents one of the few trade structures that could offer genuine value to both franchises.