/5 Players CSK can offer to get Hardik Pandya from MI in IPL 2027: Shivam dube, Khaleel Ahmed and...

Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube is arguably CSK's closest like-for-like replacement in terms of batting impact. A destructive middle-order left-hander, Dube has consistently dominated spin and has delivered match-winning knocks under pressure. His familiarity with Wankhede Stadium, Indian conditions, and franchise cricket makes him an attractive option for Mumbai Indians. While he doesn't offer Hardik's pace bowling, his explosive finishing ability and occasional seam-up overs provide balance and experience.

Value to MI: A proven IPL match-winner capable of strengthening Mumbai's middle order while partially filling the void left by Hardik's power-hitting presence.