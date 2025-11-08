Advertisement
NewsPhotos5 Players CSK May Offer To Rajasthan Royals To Get Sanju Samson : From Ravindra Jadeja To Shivam Dube; Check List
5 Players CSK May Offer To Rajasthan Royals To Get Sanju Samson : From Ravindra Jadeja To Shivam Dube; Check List

CSK are exploring a blockbuster trade for Sanju Samson ahead of IPL 2026. Here are five players Chennai may offer Rajasthan Royals to seal the high-profile deal.

Updated:Nov 08, 2025, 07:17 AM IST
CSK Eye Sanju Samson in Blockbuster Trade Move

1/13
CSK Eye Sanju Samson in Blockbuster Trade Move

Chennai Super Kings are reportedly exploring a high-profile trade to bring Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson to Chennai ahead of the IPL 2026 season. Talks between the two franchises have reportedly reopened, with CSK willing to include a major player in the deal.

 

MSD SUCCESSOR?

2/13
MSD SUCCESSOR?

CSK see Samson as a potential long-term leader and successor figure, given his form, maturity, and captaincy success at Rajasthan Royals. His batting stability also suits CSK’s approach in Chepauk.

 

MOST SUCESSFUL

3/13
MOST SUCESSFUL

Sanju Samson is RR’s most capped player and their highest run-scorer in IPL history; 4027 runs in 149 matches. His importance makes the trade complex and high-stakes.

 

Samson To CSK?

4/13
Samson To CSK?

Reports suggest Samson may be open to a fresh start, prompting CSK to step in strongly before the IPL 2026 auction window.

 

How It Works

5/13
How It Works

With Samson retained at ₹18 crore, CSK must either pay the same amount directly or offer a player or package of equal valuation to RR.

 

Ravindra Jadeja

6/13
Ravindra Jadeja

CSK could consider offering Ravindra Jadeja, who is also valued at ₹18 crore. Jadeja has previously represented RR and remains a proven match-winner with bat and ball.

 

Shivam Dube

7/13
Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube has thrived at CSK with 1460 runs in 55 matches. RR may welcome him back, having already played for them in 2021.

 

Rachin Ravindra

8/13
Rachin Ravindra

A rising global all-round star, Rachin Ravindra (₹4 crore) could be part of a player + cash deal. His versatility makes him a strong trade piece.

Sam Curran

9/13
Sam Curran

Sam Curran, a proven white-ball match-winner, could also be involved in a package deal. His all-round utility strongly fits RR’s brand of cricket.

 

Ruturaj Gaikwad

10/13
Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad was retained at ₹18 crore and currently leads CSK. If RR demand equivalent captain-for-captain parity, Gaikwad-for-Samson becomes the most dramatic swap possibility.

 

Jadeja’s RR History

11/13
Jadeja’s RR History

Jadeja played for RR in 2008 and 2009, scoring 430 runs and taking 6 wickets; a reunion could appeal to the Royals’ team balance plans.

 

 

CSK Squad Structure

12/13
CSK Squad Structure

Batters: Brevis, Conway, Raseed, Ruturaj, Dhoni, Tripathi, etc. All-rounders: Jadeja, Dube, Rachin, Sam Curran, Hooda, Overton, etc. Bowlers: Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel, Mukesh, Ellis, etc. Any trade will impact CSK’s balance significantly.

 

What Happens Next?

13/13
What Happens Next?

With both teams exploring options, the Samson trade storyline could become one of the biggest IPL transfers ever. All eyes now shift to the December 2025 auction window.

 

