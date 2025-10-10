5 Players CSK May Release Before IPL 2026 Auctions: From Sam Curran To Rahul Tripathi
The IPL 2026 auction is likely to be held in the second or third week of December, with December 13–15 emerging as the probable window. Franchise officials in talks with BCCI have revealed these discussions to Cricbuzz, although the Governing Council of the league has yet to confirm the schedule.
IPL 2026 Auctions - CSK Release
Finished Last In IPL 2025
After finishing last in IPL 2025, CSK may take hard calls before the IPL 2026 auctions. Here are 5 players the five-time champions are reportedly considering releasing to rebuild their squad.
Deepak Hooda
Deepak Hooda, who contributed midly in previous seasons, is among the players who might be released as CSK looks to adjust their squad ahead of IPL 2026.
Vijay Shankar
Vijay Shankar’s spot in the squad is uncertain as CSK possibly plans squad revamp following their disappointing 2025 campaign.
Rahul Tripathi
Rahul Tripathi after a dismal IPL 2025 is also reported to be on the list of players CSK could release before the upcoming auction.
Sam Curran
Sam Curran, another key all-rounder, could be released as CSK recalibrates their team strategy heading into IPL 2026.
Devon Conway
Even Devon Conway, a prominent squad member, is said to be among those CSK might release to refresh their team for the next season. The team already has great openers like Rachin Ravindta, Ayush Mhatre and with Ruturaj Gaikwad returning it would be hard for Conway to stay.
CSK IPL 2025 Squad
MS Dhoni (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth, Ravindra Jadeja, Rachin Ravindra, R Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana
Sanju Samson Update
Sanju Samson is expected to remain at the top of the Royals’ priority list, unless the franchise succeeds in trading their captain
Further Updates
Players like T Natarajan, Mitchell Starc, Akash Deep, Mayank Yadav, and David Miller, among others, might need to find new franchises, although nothing has been officially confirmed yet.
