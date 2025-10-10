Advertisement
NewsPhotos5 Players CSK May Release Before IPL 2026 Auctions: From Sam Curran To Rahul Tripathi
5 Players CSK May Release Before IPL 2026 Auctions: From Sam Curran To Rahul Tripathi

The IPL 2026 auction is likely to be held in the second or third week of December, with December 13–15 emerging as the probable window. Franchise officials in talks with BCCI have revealed these discussions to Cricbuzz, although the Governing Council of the league has yet to confirm the schedule.

Updated:Oct 10, 2025, 02:20 PM IST
IPL 2026 Auctions - CSK Release

Finished Last In IPL 2025

Finished Last In IPL 2025

After finishing last in IPL 2025, CSK may take hard calls before the IPL 2026 auctions. Here are 5 players the five-time champions are reportedly considering releasing to rebuild their squad.

 

Deepak Hooda

Deepak Hooda

Deepak Hooda, who contributed midly in previous seasons, is among the players who might be released as CSK looks to adjust their squad ahead of IPL 2026.

Vijay Shankar

Vijay Shankar

Vijay Shankar’s spot in the squad is uncertain as CSK possibly plans squad revamp following their disappointing 2025 campaign.

 

Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi after a dismal IPL 2025  is also reported to be on the list of players CSK could release before the upcoming auction.

 

Sam Curran

Sam Curran

 Sam Curran, another key all-rounder, could be released as CSK recalibrates their team strategy heading into IPL 2026.

Devon Conway

Devon Conway

Even Devon Conway, a prominent squad member, is said to be among those CSK might release to refresh their team for the next season. The team already has great openers like Rachin Ravindta, Ayush Mhatre and with Ruturaj Gaikwad returning it would be hard for Conway to stay.

 

CSK IPL 2025 Squad

CSK IPL 2025 Squad

MS Dhoni (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth, Ravindra Jadeja, Rachin Ravindra, R Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana

Sanju Samson Update

Sanju Samson Update

Sanju Samson is expected to remain at the top of the Royals’ priority list, unless the franchise succeeds in trading their captain

Further Updates

Further Updates

Players like T Natarajan, Mitchell Starc, Akash Deep, Mayank Yadav, and David Miller, among others, might need to find new franchises, although nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

 

