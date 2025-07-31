Advertisement
NewsPhotos5 Players KKR Can Release To Get KL Rahul Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auctions
5 Players KKR Can Release To Get KL Rahul Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auctions

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are reportedly making aggressive moves in the IPL trade window, with strong indications of their keen interest in acquiring Indian star KL Rahul.

Updated:Jul 31, 2025, 06:40 PM IST
The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are reportedly making aggressive moves in the IPL trade window, with strong indications of their keen interest in acquiring Indian star KL Rahul. After a disappointing IPL 2025 season where they finished eighth, KKR is looking for a significant overhaul, and bringing in a player of Rahul's caliber, potentially even as captain, is a top priority to rebuild their squad.

 

To facilitate a blockbuster trade for a player like KL Rahul and to free up crucial funds and overseas slots for the IPL 2026 mega-auction, KKR will need to make some tough decisions. The franchise will be looking to release players who, despite their potential, might not have delivered consistent performances or fit into the team's long-term vision. Here are five players KKR could consider releasing, based on their IPL 2025 performances, budget implications, and skillset overlap.

 

Quinton De Kock had a mixed IPL 2025 season with KKR. While he showcased his explosive batting with an unbeaten 97 in one match, his overall consistency was a concern, scoring 152 runs in 8 innings at an average of 21.71. With KKR reportedly eyeing KL Rahul, who can also keep wickets, and the presence of another overseas wicketkeeper-batter in Rahmanullah Gurbaz, releasing De Kock (who was acquired for ₹3.6 crore) could free up a valuable overseas slot and significant funds.

 

Ajinkya Rahane was handed the captaincy for KKR in IPL 2025 after Shreyas Iyer's departure, but the team's performance, finishing eighth, was far from ideal. While Rahane started the season with a promising 56, his overall impact as a batter and leader might be re-evaluated. If KKR successfully trades for KL Rahul, who possesses extensive captaincy experience, Rahane's role and his price of ₹1.50 crore might make him a candidate for release to create both space and budget.

 

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is another overseas wicketkeeper-batter in the KKR squad. In IPL 2025, he played 5 matches, scoring 18.5 runs per innings at a strike rate of 139.62. With KKR actively pursuing KL Rahul, who offers both batting and wicketkeeping options, Gurbaz's position becomes redundant. Releasing him would further clear an overseas slot and add to the purse for the upcoming auction, allowing for more strategic acquisitions in other departments.

 

Spencer Johnson, the Australian left-arm pacer, was acquired by KKR for ₹2.8 crore to bolster their fast-bowling attack. However, his IPL 2025 performance was underwhelming, picking up only a few wickets and proving expensive in some games. With the need for a strong and consistent pace battery, KKR might look to release Johnson and invest in other fast-bowling options at the mega-auction, aiming for more impactful performances from their overseas pacers.

 

Venkatesh Iyer had a particularly disappointing IPL 2025 season for KKR, scoring only 142 runs in 11 matches at an average of 20.29, despite being retained for a substantial ₹23.75 crore. His lack of consistent impact with both bat and ball, coupled with his high price tag, makes him a prime candidate for release. KKR might consider releasing him to free up a massive chunk of their budget and potentially re-acquire him at a much lower price in the auction, or invest in a more consistent all-rounder.

 

IPL 2026 mega-auctions are set to be a game-changer for all franchises, offering a fresh slate and the opportunity to build teams from the ground up. For KKR, the potential acquisition of KL Rahul signifies a clear intent to revamp their leadership and batting core. The strategic release of players like De Kock, Rahane, Gurbaz, Johnson, and Iyer will be crucial in freeing up the necessary funds and slots. Anything can happen in the lead-up to a mega-auction, promising an exciting period of team restructuring and strategic moves for all involved.

