5 Players KKR Can Release To Get KL Rahul Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auctions

IPL 2026 mega-auctions are set to be a game-changer for all franchises, offering a fresh slate and the opportunity to build teams from the ground up. For KKR, the potential acquisition of KL Rahul signifies a clear intent to revamp their leadership and batting core. The strategic release of players like De Kock, Rahane, Gurbaz, Johnson, and Iyer will be crucial in freeing up the necessary funds and slots. Anything can happen in the lead-up to a mega-auction, promising an exciting period of team restructuring and strategic moves for all involved.