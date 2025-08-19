Advertisement
5 Players Selected Despite Poor IPL 2025 Performance : 2 KKR Players, 1 MI & Others, Check Full list
5 Players Selected Despite Poor IPL 2025 Performance : 2 KKR Players, 1 MI & Others, Check Full list

India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad is announced. While some exclusions shocked fans, here are 5 players selected despite inconsistent IPL 2025 performances.

Updated:Aug 19, 2025, 06:57 PM IST
India's Asia Cup 2025

India's Asia Cup 2025

India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad is announced. While some exclusions shocked fans, here are 5 players selected despite inconsistent IPL 2025 performances.

 

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson

Played 9 matches in IPL 2025, scoring 285 runs at an average of 35.63 and strike rate of 140.39. Consistent yet below peak form.

 

Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube

Played 14 matches, amassed 357 runs with a strike rate of 132.22, and contributed with the ball. A balanced all-rounder option.

 

Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma

Represented MI in 16 IPL matches, scoring 343 runs. Despite modest numbers, his potential and technique earned him a spot.

 

Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh

Featured in 13 matches for KKR, scoring 206 runs. His ability to finish games makes him a valued inclusion despite average stats.

 

Harshit Rana

Harshit Rana

Bowled in 13 matches, took 15 wickets with a best of 3/25, economy around 7. A promising pacer despite moderate IPL returns.

 

India’s Asia Cup 2025 Squad (Part 1):

India’s Asia Cup 2025 Squad (Part 1):

Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel.

 

India’s Asia Cup 2025 Squad (Part 2):

India’s Asia Cup 2025 Squad (Part 2):

Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK