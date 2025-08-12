5 Players Who Could Replace Rohit Sharma If He Retires Before 2027 WC : Abhishek Sharma, Yashasvi...
Rohit Sharma at a Career Crossroads
Rohit Sharma, aged 38 in 2025, recently retired from Test and T20 international cricket. Media reports suggest the upcoming India tour of Australia in October 2025, featuring three ODI matches, could be Rohit's last ODI series. The BCCI and team management are focusing on younger players as part of the transition towards the 2027 ODI World Cup.
The Transition Ahead for Team India
Rohit’s possible ODI retirement marks the end of an era for India’s white-ball cricket. Several promising young players are emerging as potential replacements to fill the void at the top of the order ahead of the 2027 World Cup. The team aims to maintain its dominance by grooming next-generation talent alongside experienced campaigners. Here are Five such players -
Abhishek Sharma
A Promising young middle-order batsman known for elegant strokeplay and consistency in white-ball cricket. He Has impressed in domestic cricket and IPL with ability to play under pressure and rotate strike efficiently. His recent T20i performances makes him automatic swap for the veteran.
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi has been world beater in Tests and T20is scoring hundreds at will. He can be brought to ODI setup if Rohit retires. The Rising star widely regarded as a future mainstay in India’s top order across formats.
Sai Sudharsan
A Technically sound left-hander with an outstanding List A record (average around 60+). Has made an impactful ODI debut and shown temperament suitable for anchoring innings. He also brings fielding agility and batting versatility, making him a strong candidate for the opening spot.
Ishan Kishan
He is an explosive wicketkeeper-batsman known for attacking starts and power-hitting. Also has international T20 experience and IPL success as a dynamic middle-order batter. He Offers high strike rate ability and excellent glovework, providing balance to the side as he is a wicket-keeper too.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
A Left-handed batsman with a patient approach and solid technique in domestic cricket. He is Known for maturity under pressure and capable of anchoring innings when needed and as also seen as a dependable top-order prospect ready to graduate to international cricket soon. He has shown his glimpses of brilliance in IPL and A tours and can be fastracked.
Rohit Sharma’s ODI Career Highlights
Matches: 273+ ODIs
Runs: 11,168+
Batting Average: ~48.76
Strike Rate: ~88
Centuries: 32+ (including the world record highest individual ODI score of 264)
Captained India to notable trophies including ICC Champions Trophy 2023 and 2025 Champions Trophy victory.
Rohit Sharma’s World Cup Impact
Records he holds -
Holds record for most double centuries in ODIs and highest individual innings score.
Key performer in multiple ICC World Cups, known for consistency and match-winning abilities.
Instrumental in guiding India through high-pressure games and major tournaments.
