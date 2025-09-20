5 Rare Instances When Indian Captains Did Not Come Out to Bat : Suryakumar Yadav To Sunil Gavaskar ; Check Full List
Suryakumar Yadav did not bat against Oman in Abu Dhabi, even though India lost eight wickets.This rare moment surprised fans, as Indian captains usually come out to bat in pressure matches. Here are all instances when an Indian captain did not take the crease in the Top 10 positions.
Five Captains
From illness to injuries and tactical choices, there have been only a handful of such moments. In India’s cricket history, five captains skipped batting inside the first 10 slots. Here’s a look at each instance, starting from Vinoo Mankad in 1959 to Suryakumar Yadav in 2025.
India Vs Oman
Vinoo Mankad
Vinoo Mankad, India’s stand-in skipper, did not bat during the 1959 Chennai Test. The reason was illness, which kept him away from the crease during the innings. It marked one of the first recorded cases of an Indian captain missing his batting turn.
Bishan Singh Bedi – (1976, Christchurch)
In the Christchurch Test of 1976 against New Zealand, Bedi did not bat in India’s innings. The decision came as India collapsed quickly, leaving the captain without a chance. Bedi’s absence was unusual, drawing attention to India’s fragile batting situation then.
(Bishan Singh Bedi – 1978, Sialkot)
Two years later in Sialkot, Bedi again did not appear in the batting order. The innings ended before his presence was needed, keeping him padded up in the pavilion. This was the second time Bedi avoided batting inside the Top 10 positions.
(Sunil Gavaskar – 1982, Oval)
During the Oval Test in 1982, Sunil Gavaskar was absent hurt after an injury. The legendary opener did not come out to bat in India’s innings that followed. Fans were left disappointed to not see India’s captain and opener at the crease.
(Suryakumar Yadav – 2025, Abu Dhabi)
At the Asia Cup 2025, Suryakumar Yadav did not bat against Oman in Abu Dhabi. Despite India losing eight wickets, the captain chose to stay in the dugout. His absence on the scorecard sparked debate and confusion among cricket followers.
RARE Cases
From Mankad’s illness in 1959 to Suryakumar’s absence in 2025, such cases are extremely rare. Indian captains usually lead from the front with the bat, making these few moments historic. Each instance reflects unique circumstances, telling its own unusual story.
