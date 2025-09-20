Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2962251https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/5-rare-instances-when-indian-captains-did-not-come-out-to-bat-suryakumar-yadav-to-sunil-gavaskar-check-full-list-2962251
NewsPhotos5 Rare Instances When Indian Captains Did Not Come Out to Bat : Suryakumar Yadav To Sunil Gavaskar ; Check Full List
photoDetails

5 Rare Instances When Indian Captains Did Not Come Out to Bat : Suryakumar Yadav To Sunil Gavaskar ; Check Full List

Suryakumar Yadav did not bat against Oman in Abu Dhabi, even though India lost eight wickets.This rare moment surprised fans, as Indian captains usually come out to bat in pressure matches. Here are all instances when an Indian captain did not take the crease in the Top 10 positions.

Updated:Sep 20, 2025, 03:38 PM IST
Follow Us

5 Rare Instances When Indian Captains Did Not Come Out to Bat

1/10
5 Rare Instances When Indian Captains Did Not Come Out to Bat

Suryakumar Yadav did not bat against Oman in Abu Dhabi, even though India lost eight wickets. This rare moment surprised fans, as Indian captains usually come out to bat in pressure matches. Here are all instances when an Indian captain did not take the crease in the Top 10 positions.

 

Follow Us

Five Captains

2/10
Five Captains

From illness to injuries and tactical choices, there have been only a handful of such moments. In India’s cricket history, five captains skipped batting inside the first 10 slots. Here’s a look at each instance, starting from Vinoo Mankad in 1959 to Suryakumar Yadav in 2025.

 

Follow Us

India Vs Oman

3/10
India Vs Oman

India won by 21 runs against Oman. Sanju Samson scored a half century,

Follow Us

Vinoo Mankad

4/10
Vinoo Mankad

Vinoo Mankad, India’s stand-in skipper, did not bat during the 1959 Chennai Test. The reason was illness, which kept him away from the crease during the innings. It marked one of the first recorded cases of an Indian captain missing his batting turn.

 

 

Follow Us

Bishan Singh Bedi – (1976, Christchurch)

5/10
Bishan Singh Bedi – (1976, Christchurch)

In the Christchurch Test of 1976 against New Zealand, Bedi did not bat in India’s innings. The decision came as India collapsed quickly, leaving the captain without a chance. Bedi’s absence was unusual, drawing attention to India’s fragile batting situation then.

 

 

Follow Us

(Bishan Singh Bedi – 1978, Sialkot)

6/10
(Bishan Singh Bedi – 1978, Sialkot)

Two years later in Sialkot, Bedi again did not appear in the batting order. The innings ended before his presence was needed, keeping him padded up in the pavilion. This was the second time Bedi avoided batting inside the Top 10 positions.

 

Follow Us

(Sunil Gavaskar – 1982, Oval)

7/10
(Sunil Gavaskar – 1982, Oval)

During the Oval Test in 1982, Sunil Gavaskar was absent hurt after an injury. The legendary opener did not come out to bat in India’s innings that followed. Fans were left disappointed to not see India’s captain and opener at the crease.

 

Follow Us

(Suryakumar Yadav – 2025, Abu Dhabi)

8/10
(Suryakumar Yadav – 2025, Abu Dhabi)

At the Asia Cup 2025, Suryakumar Yadav did not bat against Oman in Abu Dhabi. Despite India losing eight wickets, the captain chose to stay in the dugout. His absence on the scorecard sparked debate and confusion among cricket followers.

 

Follow Us

RARE Cases

9/10
RARE Cases

From Mankad’s illness in 1959 to Suryakumar’s absence in 2025, such cases are extremely rare. Indian captains usually lead from the front with the bat, making these few moments historic. Each instance reflects unique circumstances, telling its own unusual story.

 

Follow Us

INDIA VS PAKISTAN

10/10
INDIA VS PAKISTAN

India will enter their second meeting against Pakistan in a position of strength after their dominant win earlier in the competition. With the Super Four stage underway, both teams will look to gain momentum before the final.

Follow Us
suryakumar yadav did not bat omanindian captain did not bat top 10suryakumar yadav asia cup 2025 abu dhabivinod mankad 1959 chennai illnessbishan singh bedi 1976 christchurch not battingbishan singh bedi 1978 sialkot absencesunil gavaskar 1982 oval injuryrare instances indian captains not battingIndia vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 matchsuryakumar yadav captaincy decision omanindian cricket history rare momentssuryakumar yadav batting controversy 2025india vs oman asia cup highlightssuryakumar captain not batting reasonwhen indian captain skipped battingunusual cricket records indiasuryakumar yadav asia cup controversybcci india oman match asia cup 2025suryakumar yadav role against omanasia cup 2025 suryakumar captaincy newsindian captains batting position recordshistorical matches indian captains absentindia oman abu dhabi asia cup 2025suryakumar yadav strategy asia cupcricket trivia indian captains not battingindia vs oman eight wickets loss suryakumarindian cricke
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Iron Beam
Israel Gets High-Tech Iron Beam 450 Laser Interception System Against Airborne Threats: Where Does India Stand?
camera icon7
title
India's Oldest Railway Station
India’s Oldest And Busiest Railway Station: With Over 23 Platforms, It Is In...
camera icon11
title
Ind Vs WI
India's Predicted Playing XI For Test Series Against West Indies: Shreyas Iyer IN, Karun Nair OUT; Jasprit Bumrah To Be Rested, Rishabh Pant Likely To Miss Out
camera icon13
title
Navratri 2025 horoscope
Navratri 2025 Horoscope: Wealth, Health And Love Predictions For Each Zodiac
camera icon8
title
Woman Train Driver
Meet Asia's First Woman Train Driver: Retires After 36 Glorious Years; Her Name Is...