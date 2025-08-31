5 Reasons Why Rahul Dravid May Have Left Rajasthan Royals: Favouring Riyan Parag, Captaincy Battle, Sanju's Release &...
Rahul Dravid has parted ways with Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026, ending his second stint after a challenging season. The Royals finished ninth with only four wins from 14 matches, a performance below expectations for a team led by a T20 World Cup-winning coach.
RR Saga
Rahul Dravid has parted ways with Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026, ending his second stint after a challenging season. The Royals finished ninth with only four wins from 14 matches, a performance below expectations for a team led by a T20 World Cup winning coach.
Coaching Philosophy vs IPL Pressure
Dravid’s approach of patient grooming and meticulous work seemed a perfect fit for Royals’ youth-focused philosophy. However, the fast-paced, results-driven IPL environment demanded quicker success, leading to a clash between long-term planning and immediate results required by the franchise owners.
Structural Review and Offer
Following the IPL season, Royals carried out a structural review and offered Dravid a broader role. Despite the franchise's goodwill, Dravid declined the offer, choosing to step away rather than accept a position limiting his involvement in key team strategies.
The Sanju Samson Saga
Dravid’s exit is closely linked to Captain Sanju Samson’s request for release from the Royals. This leadership uncertainty created turbulence within the team, as Samson’s disenchantment impacted the framework, which Dravid had fiercely supported and was emotionally invested in.
Internal Leadership Divide
Inside the Royals camp, three factions emerged: one backing Riyan Parag as captain, another supporting Yashasvi Jaiswal, and a third favoring Samson's continuation. This internal discord complicated leadership choices and strained the franchise's unity during a crucial rebuilding phase.
What Lies Ahead for Royals
Kumar Sangakkara is the frontrunner to replace Dravid as head coach, with a decision pending after a key meeting between Royals management and support staff. Batting coach Vikram Rathour is expected to stay, while Trevor Penney could play a significant part if Sangakkara takes charge.
Sanju Samson's Future Uncertain
Samson’s departure appears likely, but contract conditions mean the franchise controls his fate. He could be traded, released into auctions, or forced to stay. Dravid’s exit has further complicated this situation as Samson looks for a new direction away from Royals.
Dravid’s Next Moves
Dravid is expected to receive offers from multiple franchises but remains calm and cautious. Acknowledging that coaching vacancies are limited, he is likely to choose his next role carefully, aware that his peak market demand won’t last forever.
Trending Photos