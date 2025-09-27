Advertisement
NewsPhotos6 Pakistan Cricketers Who Mocked Indian Army With Fake 6-0 Narrative; Mohsin Naqvi & U-17 Footballer Also Involved
6 Pakistan Cricketers Who Mocked Indian Army With Fake 6-0 Narrative; Mohsin Naqvi & U-17 Footballer Also Involved

Pakistan players sparked outrage with provocative gestures referencing a false claim of shooting down six Indian fighter jets during Asia Cup 2025. Here's a look at people who is falsely spreading this narrative - 

Updated:Sep 27, 2025, 07:26 AM IST
Hate Mongerers in garb of sportspeople

1/11
Hate Mongerers in garb of sportspeople

Haris Rauf’s ‘6-0’ Gesture

2/11
Haris Rauf’s ‘6-0’ Gesture

Haris Rauf repeatedly showed the ‘6-0’ hand sign near Indian fans during the India-Pakistan Super Four match, symbolizing a controversial military narrative.

 

Sahibzada Farhan’s Gun-Firing Celebration

3/11
Sahibzada Farhan’s Gun-Firing Celebration

Farhan mimicked firing a gun after scoring his half-century, provoking criticism in the tense India-Pakistan cricket rivalry.

 

Footballer Abdullah’s Tea-Drinking Mock Celebration

4/11
Footballer Abdullah’s Tea-Drinking Mock Celebration

Pakistan’s U-17 footballer Abdullah scored a penalty against India and celebrated by mimicking drinking teaa gesture seen as mocking Indian cultural symbols. This celebration backfired as India’s footballers triumphed at Racecourse International Stadium, Sri Lanka.

 

Nashra Sandhu’s Six-Finger Celebration

5/11
Nashra Sandhu’s Six-Finger Celebration

Nashra Sandhu displayed six fingers after a six-wicket haul against South Africa, stirring debate linking it to Pakistan’s ‘6-0’ references.

 

Sidra Amin’s Six Century Celebration

6/11
Sidra Amin’s Six Century Celebration

Sidra Amin celebrated her ODI century with a six-finger gesture, adding to the controversy surrounding such symbolic acts.

 

Faheem Ashraf’s Controversial Instagram Post

7/11
Faheem Ashraf’s Controversial Instagram Post

Faheem Ashraf sparked outrage by sharing Ghibli-style art showing a Pakistani soldier putting sindoor on an Indian woman in a tricolour sari, captioned “New Chapter Begins,” seen as mocking India’s dignity and women’s pain.

 

Abrar Ahmed’s ‘Fantastic Tea’ Mocking

8/11
Abrar Ahmed’s ‘Fantastic Tea’ Mocking

Abrar Ahmed mocked the Indian Air Force by posting a picture with a cup of tea captioned “Fantastic Tea,” referencing the 2019 Abhinandan incident, reviving painful memories for India during the Operation Sindoor conflict.

PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi’s Provocative Post

9/11
PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi’s Provocative Post

Mohsin Naqvi fueled tensions by sharing Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘fighter jet’ gesture on social media, further inflaming the controversy around Pakistan players’ provocations.

 

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final Set for September 28

10/11
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final Set for September 28

Despite the political and sports controversies, India and Pakistan will face off in the highly anticipated Asia Cup 2025 final on September 28 at Dubai International Stadium

Political Overtones Surrounding the Final

11/11
Political Overtones Surrounding the Final

The final carries heavy political undertones amidst ongoing tensions and controversies, capturing worldwide attention as the historic cricket rivalry takes center stage once again.

