6 Times Hardik Pandya Redefined Style With His Haircuts - From CT 2017 to Asia Cup 2025

Hardik Pandya is known not just for his explosive cricket but also as a style icon and superstar. Here’s a look at his six different hairstyles for various tournaments, each setting style standards and personal goals.

Updated:Sep 06, 2025, 02:24 PM IST
Hardik Style Icon

Hardik Style Icon

CT 2017

Back in the Champions Trophy 2017, Hardik sported a classic spiked hairstyle. The edgy spikes added an aggressive vibe that matched his fearless approach on the field.

 

IPL 2024

In IPL 2024, Hardik went for a sleek undercut with natural dark hair, balancing sharpness with versatility suitable for both off-duty moments and match days.

 

CT 2025

At the Champions Trophy 2025, Hardik debuted a textured short crop, offering a neat, functional look that keeps him cool under pressure while staying stylish.

 

WT20 2024

For the 2024 T20 World Cup, he revived a bold mohawk-inspired style combined with a slight fade, reflecting his confident and aggressive game style.

 

IPL 2025

IPL 2025 saw Hardik experimenting with a sandy blonde textured fade, a fresh and eye-catching look that complemented his presence as Mumbai Indians’ dynamic leader.

 

Asia Cup 2025

For Asia Cup 2025, Hardik took it a step further with a platinum blonde low fade styled with textured front. This statement hairstyle combines maturity and flair, ready to make heads turn on and off the pitch.

 

