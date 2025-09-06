6 Times Hardik Pandya Redefined Style With His Haircuts - From CT 2017 to Asia Cup 2025
Hardik Pandya is known not just for his explosive cricket but also as a style icon and superstar. Here’s a look at his six different hairstyles for various tournaments, each setting style standards and personal goals.
CT 2017
Back in the Champions Trophy 2017, Hardik sported a classic spiked hairstyle. The edgy spikes added an aggressive vibe that matched his fearless approach on the field.
IPL 2024
In IPL 2024, Hardik went for a sleek undercut with natural dark hair, balancing sharpness with versatility suitable for both off-duty moments and match days.
CT 2025
At the Champions Trophy 2025, Hardik debuted a textured short crop, offering a neat, functional look that keeps him cool under pressure while staying stylish.
WT20 2024
For the 2024 T20 World Cup, he revived a bold mohawk-inspired style combined with a slight fade, reflecting his confident and aggressive game style.
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 saw Hardik experimenting with a sandy blonde textured fade, a fresh and eye-catching look that complemented his presence as Mumbai Indians’ dynamic leader.
Asia Cup 2025
For Asia Cup 2025, Hardik took it a step further with a platinum blonde low fade styled with textured front. This statement hairstyle combines maturity and flair, ready to make heads turn on and off the pitch.
