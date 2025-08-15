Advertisement
NewsPhotos7 Historic IND Sporting Moments Etched In Hearts : Neeraj's Throw, 1983 WC Win To Gukesh's Chess Magic
7 Historic IND Sporting Moments Etched In Hearts : Neeraj's Throw, 1983 WC Win To Gukesh's Chess Magic

India’s sporting history is filled with unforgettable achievements that have inspired generations. From golden throws to world cup triumphs, Olympic glory to chess brilliance, these moments stand as proud milestones for the nation. Here are seven iconic Indian sports moments etched in our hearts.

Updated:Aug 15, 2025, 03:39 PM IST
Indian Sporting Glories

1/8
Indian Sporting Glories

Neeraj Chopra’s Golden Throw

2/8
Neeraj Chopra’s Golden Throw

At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Neeraj Chopra made history with his powerful javelin throw to clinch India’s first-ever athletics gold. His remarkable 87.58m effort brought immense pride and ignited new passion for track and field in the country. Neeraj became a household name overnight.

 

India’s 1983 Cricket World Cup Win

3/8
India’s 1983 Cricket World Cup Win

Against all odds and cricketing giants, Kapil Dev led Team India to its maiden World Cup triumph at Lord’s in 1983. This underdog victory transformed cricket forever in India and set the stage for future sporting legends. The iconic image of Kapil Dev lifting the trophy symbolizes belief and grit.

 

Gukesh’s Chess Magic

4/8
Gukesh’s Chess Magic

D Gukesh stunned the world by becoming the youngest Indian to win the Chess World Cup, marking a new era in the sport. His calm, strategic play showcased India’s chess depth and inspired a wave of young talent. Gukesh’s victory created global headlines and national pride.

 

Olympic Hockey Gold

5/8
Olympic Hockey Gold

India’s men’s field hockey team dominated the Olympic stage with an unmatched run, winning eight gold medals between 1928 and 1980. The golden era of hockey established India as a powerhouse, creating legends and unforgettable moments. The glory days remain a benchmark for Indian sport.

 

PV Sindhu’s Double Olympic Medals

6/8
PV Sindhu’s Double Olympic Medals

PV Sindhu etched her name in history as India’s only woman to win two Olympic medals in badminton. Her silver at Rio 2016 and bronze at Tokyo 2020 made her a national icon and inspired countless young athletes. Sindhu’s fighting spirit and consistency shine as true sporting values.

 

India’s Thomas Cup Win

7/8
India’s Thomas Cup Win

India’s victory in the Thomas Cup marked a historic moment in badminton as the team clinched the prestigious world team championship. With stellar performances from players like Srikanth Kidambi and Lakshya Sen, this win elevated India’s stature on the global badminton stage. The triumph sparked renewed enthusiasm for the sport nationwide.

 

Avani Lekhara’s Paralympic Gold

8/8
Avani Lekhara’s Paralympic Gold

Avani Lekhara made history at Tokyo 2020 by becoming India’s first woman Paralympic gold medallist in shooting. She showed incredible resilience to overcome adversity and excel on the biggest stage. Her triumph ignited new hope and respect for para-athletes across the nation.

 

