7 Overseas Players Who Will Play IPL 2025 After Missing Champions Trophy 2025 - Check-In Pics
Several top overseas players who missed the Champions Trophy 2025 due to injuries and other reasons are set to make a strong comeback in IPL 2025. These players have regained full fitness and are ready to contribute to their representing franchises.
Here's a list of players who will play in IPL 2025 after missing the Champions Trophy:
Pat Cummins (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
The Australian skipper missed the Champions Trophy 2025 due to a wrist injury. However, he has fully recovered and is ready to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025.
Mitchell Starc (Delhi Capitals)
Mitchell Starc was ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 due to a groin injury and personal reasons. He has regained full fitness and will feature for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming IPL season.
Josh Hazlewood (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
Josh Hazlewood missed the Champions Trophy 2025 because of a side strain. After recovering, he joined the RCB squad and is ready to contribute with the ball.
Mitchell Marsh (Lucknow Super Giants)
Mitchell Marsh was sidelined from the Champions Trophy 2025 due to an ankle injury. He has recovered but will play solely as a batter for the Lucknow Super Giants.
Marcus Stoinis (Punjab Kings)
Marcus Stoinis missed the Champions Trophy 2025 due to a hamstring injury. After regaining fitness, he is set to play a key role as an all-rounder for Punjab Kings.
Jacob Bethell (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
The young English all-rounder missed the Champions Trophy 2025 due to a shoulder injury. Now fully recovered, he is set to make his debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Anrich Nortje (Kolkata Knight Riders)
Anrich Nortje was ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 due to an ankle injury. After recovering, he is ready to lead the pace attack for Kolkata Knight Riders.
