7 Pakistan Cricketers Who Posted Anti-India Remarks During Operation Sindoor; Two Are In Asia Cup 2025 Squad
IND VS PAK On 14 September
IND vs PAK is set for Sept 14 in Dubai. But after the Pahalgam attack, many say this clash shouldn’t even happen. Here are 7 Pakistan cricketers who posted against India during “Operation Sindoor.” (Note: Faheem Ashraf and Abrar Ahmed are part of the Asia Cup 2025 squad).
Shahid Afridi
Shahid Afridi posted an anti-India statement during Operation Sindoor, accusing India of aggression and siding with Pakistan’s military narrative.
Mohammad Rizwan
Mohammad Rizwan shared a politically charged message in support of Pakistan’s stance, taking a veiled dig at India amidst rising tensions.
Iftikhar Ahmed
Iftikhar Ahmed made a strong anti-India remark, defending Pakistan’s response and challenging India’s claims during the conflict.
Shoaib Malik
Shoaib Malik also posted in support of Pakistan’s forces, indirectly criticizing India and promoting unity against what he called "outside aggression."
Rumman Raees
Rumman Raees praised Pakistan’s armed forces and subtly mocked India while echoing nationalistic sentiments during the Operation Sindoor period.
Faheem Ashraf
Faheem Ashraf sparked outrage with an Instagram post. He shared Ghibli-style art showing a Pakistani soldier putting sindoor on an Indian woman in a tricolour sari captioned “New Chapter Begins.” This was seen as mocking India’s dignity and women’s pain.
Abrar Ahmed
Abrar Ahmed mocked the Indian Air Force in March 2025. He posed with a cup of tea captioned “Fantastic Tea,” referencing the 2019 Abhinandan incident revived during Operation Sindoor.
