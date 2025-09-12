Advertisement
7 Pakistan Cricketers Who Posted Anti-India Remarks During Operation Sindoor; Two Are In Asia Cup 2025 Squad

Faheem Ashraf and Abrar Ahmed are part of the Asia Cup 2025 squad).

Updated:Sep 12, 2025, 02:32 PM IST
IND VS PAK On 14 September

1/8
IND VS PAK On 14 September

IND vs PAK is set for Sept 14 in Dubai. But after the Pahalgam attack, many say this clash shouldn’t even happen. Here are 7 Pakistan cricketers who posted against India during “Operation Sindoor.” (Note: Faheem Ashraf and Abrar Ahmed are part of the Asia Cup 2025 squad).

 

Shahid Afridi

2/8
Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi posted an anti-India statement during Operation Sindoor, accusing India of aggression and siding with Pakistan’s military narrative.

 

Mohammad Rizwan

3/8
Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan shared a politically charged message in support of Pakistan’s stance, taking a veiled dig at India amidst rising tensions.

 

Iftikhar Ahmed

4/8
Iftikhar Ahmed

Iftikhar Ahmed made a strong anti-India remark, defending Pakistan’s response and challenging India’s claims during the conflict.

 

Shoaib Malik

5/8
Shoaib Malik

Shoaib Malik also posted in support of Pakistan’s forces, indirectly criticizing India and promoting unity against what he called "outside aggression."

 

Rumman Raees

6/8
Rumman Raees

Rumman Raees praised Pakistan’s armed forces and subtly mocked India while echoing nationalistic sentiments during the Operation Sindoor period.

 

Faheem Ashraf

7/8
Faheem Ashraf

Faheem Ashraf sparked outrage with an Instagram post. He shared Ghibli-style art showing a Pakistani soldier putting sindoor on an Indian woman in a tricolour sari captioned “New Chapter Begins.” This was seen as mocking India’s dignity and women’s pain.

 

Abrar Ahmed

8/8
Abrar Ahmed

Abrar Ahmed mocked the Indian Air Force in March 2025. He posed with a cup of tea captioned “Fantastic Tea,” referencing the 2019 Abhinandan incident revived during Operation Sindoor.

 

