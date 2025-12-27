Meet 7 Stunning Mystery Girls Of IPL & Champions Trophy 2025 Who Broke The Internet - You Won't Believe; One Even Has Selfie With Virat Kohli
Cricket in 2025 wasn’t just about sixes, wickets, and thrilling finishes. From packed stadiums to VIP boxes, the cameras often caught glimpses of mystery women whose reactions, style, and charm instantly grabbed global attention. These moments turned them into overnight internet sensations.
Beauty, Glamour & Viral Fame on the Cricket Field
Whether it was the IPL, international tournaments, or major finals, these women became talking points on social media within minutes. From emotional reactions to radiant smiles, here are seven mystery girls from 2025 who stole the limelight during live cricket broadcasts.
Aryapriya Bhuyan
Aryapriya Bhuyan: Dhoni Dismissal Reaction That Broke the Internet
Aryapriya Bhuyan went viral during IPL 2025 after cameras captured her emotional reaction following MS Dhoni’s dismissal. Her expressive face and genuine emotions resonated with fans, making her one of the most talked-about mystery girls of the season.
Shashi Dhiman
Shashi Dhiman: Punjab Kings’ Viral Face of IPL 2025
Shashi Dhiman, associated with Punjab Kings’ social media team, became an overnight sensation when she appeared on the live broadcast during IPL 2025. Her confident presence, stylish look, and calm composure instantly won hearts across platforms.
Charmee Zaveri
Dubai-based Punjabi actress and model who stole the show during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final (India vs New Zealand). Spotted cheering passionately for India, her presence in multiple matches made her a recurring viral highlight.
Riya Verma
A proud RCB supporter and established influencer (with over 2M Instagram followers) who became a "mystery girl" during the India vs South Africa 1st ODI (late November 2025). Her euphoric, adorable reaction to Virat Kohli's century was captured on camera, and the clip exploded online she even confirmed it was her!
Sophie Shine
Sophie Shine: The Woman Seen With Shikhar Dhawan at Champions Trophy 2025
During the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Sophie Shine from Ireland grabbed headlines after being spotted alongside Shikhar Dhawan. Her appearance fueled massive speculation, making her one of the most searched mystery women of the tournament.
From One Reaction to Internet Stardom
Aryapriya Bhuyan’s viral IPL moment didn’t fade quickly. Throughout 2025, she remained a trending name whenever discussions around IPL mystery girls surfaced, proving how a single genuine moment can create lasting fame.
RJ Mahvash
RJ Mahvash: Viral Presence at Champions Trophy Final 2025 RJ Mahvash caught global attention after being seen with Yuzvendra Chahal at the Champions Trophy 2025 final. The social media influencer’s stylish appearance and cheerful demeanor sparked intense buzz and fan curiosity.
Yasmin Badiani
The woman seen in the Indian dressing room during the 2025 Test series against England was identified as Yasmin Badiani, a sports professional working with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) operations team. She was present in an official capacity, not as a random fan
When Cricket Meets Glamour
In 2025, cricket once again proved it’s more than just a sport -it’s a global spectacle where emotions, beauty, and unexpected moments shine just as brightly as the action on the field. These mystery girls became symbols of how powerful live sports moments can be in the age of social media.
