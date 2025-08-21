8 Bowlers Banned or Suspended By ICC For Suspect Bowling Actions : 1 Indian, 3 Pakistan Bowlers, Check Full List
Prenelan Subrayen was reported for an illegal bowling action early in his international career, causing him to be rested for the remaining ODIs against Australia. This incident highlights the ongoing challenges bowlers face with action regulations. Bowling actions are under strict scrutiny at all levels of cricket to ensure fairness and safety. Here are 8 Such examples
8 Bowlers ICC Took Action
Prenelan Subrayen was reported for an illegal bowling action early in his international career, causing him to be rested for the remaining ODIs against Australia. This incident highlights the ongoing challenges bowlers face with action regulations. Bowling actions are under strict scrutiny at all levels of cricket to ensure fairness and safety. Here are 8 Such examples
Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka)
Muttiah Muralitharan was called for throwing on three occasions between 1995 and 1999 but was ultimately cleared after extensive biomechanical tests. His unique bowling action sparked debate and led to ICC revising laws in 2005 to allow up to 15° of arm straightening. Muralitharan remains one of the most successful yet controversial bowlers in cricket history.
Harbhajan Singh (India)
Harbhajan Singh faced scrutiny for his doosra in the mid-2000s and underwent biomechanical testing. After making minor adjustments, he was cleared to continue bowling without bans. Though never officially banned, Harbhajan’s case reflects the fine line bowlers tread with innovative deliveries.
Shoaib Akhtar (Pakistan)
Shoaib Akhtar, known for his blistering pace, was frequently reported for suspect bowling actions during his career. He underwent tests and managed to continue bowling after modifying his action. Despite controversies, Shoaib’s raw speed made him a cricket icon.
Shabbir Ahmed (Pakistan)
In 2005, Shabbir Ahmed was officially banned for a year due to an illegal bowling action. The ban significantly impacted his international career, making him one of the few bowlers suspended for this reason. Post-ban, compliance with ICC rules became a priority for bowlers like him.
Sunil Narine (West Indies)
Sunil Narine has faced multiple reports for suspect bowling actions, including suspensions in international cricket and the IPL. Most notably, he was suspended during the 2014 Champions League. Narine modified his action successfully and returned to competitive cricket.
Sachithra Senanayake (Sri Lanka)
Suspended by the ICC in 2014 for an illegal bowling action, Sachithra Senanayake remodeled his bowling to comply with regulations. He returned to international cricket after passing assessments. His case underscores the possibility of redemption for bowlers with suspect actions.
Johan Botha (South Africa)
Johan Botha was reported for suspect action and subsequently banned from international cricket until proven clear. After remediation and passing tests, he was allowed to bowl again. Botha’s story is an example of perseverance through strict ICC action policies.
Saeed Ajmal (Pakistan)
Banned in 2014 for exceeding permissible elbow extension, Saeed Ajmal had to remodel his doosra delivery. After remediation and biomechanical tests, he was cleared to return to international cricket. His journey highlights the challenges bowlers face balancing innovation and legality.
Trending Photos