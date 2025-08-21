Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2949376https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/8-bowlers-banned-or-suspended-by-icc-for-suspect-bowling-actions-1-indian-3-pakistan-bowlers-check-full-list-2949376
NewsPhotos8 Bowlers Banned or Suspended By ICC For Suspect Bowling Actions : 1 Indian, 3 Pakistan Bowlers, Check Full List
photoDetails

8 Bowlers Banned or Suspended By ICC For Suspect Bowling Actions : 1 Indian, 3 Pakistan Bowlers, Check Full List

Prenelan Subrayen was reported for an illegal bowling action early in his international career, causing him to be rested for the remaining ODIs against Australia. This incident highlights the ongoing challenges bowlers face with action regulations. Bowling actions are under strict scrutiny at all levels of cricket to ensure fairness and safety. Here are 8 Such examples

Updated:Aug 21, 2025, 03:09 PM IST
Follow Us

8 Bowlers ICC Took Action

1/9
8 Bowlers ICC Took Action

Prenelan Subrayen was reported for an illegal bowling action early in his international career, causing him to be rested for the remaining ODIs against Australia. This incident highlights the ongoing challenges bowlers face with action regulations. Bowling actions are under strict scrutiny at all levels of cricket to ensure fairness and safety. Here are 8 Such examples

 

Follow Us

Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka)

2/9
Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka)

Muttiah Muralitharan was called for throwing on three occasions between 1995 and 1999 but was ultimately cleared after extensive biomechanical tests. His unique bowling action sparked debate and led to ICC revising laws in 2005 to allow up to 15° of arm straightening. Muralitharan remains one of the most successful yet controversial bowlers in cricket history.

 

Follow Us

Harbhajan Singh (India)

3/9
Harbhajan Singh (India)

Harbhajan Singh faced scrutiny for his doosra in the mid-2000s and underwent biomechanical testing. After making minor adjustments, he was cleared to continue bowling without bans. Though never officially banned, Harbhajan’s case reflects the fine line bowlers tread with innovative deliveries.

 

Follow Us

Shoaib Akhtar (Pakistan)

4/9
Shoaib Akhtar (Pakistan)

Shoaib Akhtar, known for his blistering pace, was frequently reported for suspect bowling actions during his career. He underwent tests and managed to continue bowling after modifying his action. Despite controversies, Shoaib’s raw speed made him a cricket icon.

 

Follow Us

Shabbir Ahmed (Pakistan)

5/9
Shabbir Ahmed (Pakistan)

In 2005, Shabbir Ahmed was officially banned for a year due to an illegal bowling action. The ban significantly impacted his international career, making him one of the few bowlers suspended for this reason. Post-ban, compliance with ICC rules became a priority for bowlers like him.

 

Follow Us

Sunil Narine (West Indies)

6/9
Sunil Narine (West Indies)

Sunil Narine has faced multiple reports for suspect bowling actions, including suspensions in international cricket and the IPL. Most notably, he was suspended during the 2014 Champions League. Narine modified his action successfully and returned to competitive cricket.

 

Follow Us

Sachithra Senanayake (Sri Lanka)

7/9
Sachithra Senanayake (Sri Lanka)

Suspended by the ICC in 2014 for an illegal bowling action, Sachithra Senanayake remodeled his bowling to comply with regulations. He returned to international cricket after passing assessments. His case underscores the possibility of redemption for bowlers with suspect actions.

 

Follow Us

Johan Botha (South Africa)

8/9
Johan Botha (South Africa)

Johan Botha was reported for suspect action and subsequently banned from international cricket until proven clear. After remediation and passing tests, he was allowed to bowl again. Botha’s story is an example of perseverance through strict ICC action policies.

 

Follow Us

Saeed Ajmal (Pakistan)

9/9
Saeed Ajmal (Pakistan)

Banned in 2014 for exceeding permissible elbow extension, Saeed Ajmal had to remodel his doosra delivery. After remediation and biomechanical tests, he was cleared to return to international cricket. His journey highlights the challenges bowlers face balancing innovation and legality.

 

Follow Us
bowlers banned by ICCsuspect bowling action banICC suspends bowlersillegal action bowling banMuttiah Muralitharan suspect actionHarbhajan Singh action scrutinyShoaib Akhtar action controversyShabbir Ahmed bowling banSunil Narine IPL suspensionSachithra Senanayake illegal actionJohan Botha action bannedSaeed Ajmal bowling bannedAbdur Razzak banned for actionMarlon Samuels action banShane Shillingford suspendKane Williamson action banTaskin Ahmed action suspensionArafat Sunny action banProsper Utseya action suspendedSohag Gazi action bannedMatthew Kuhnemann reportedBlessing Mahwire suspect actionBrian Vitori action reportillegal bowling action casesICC 15 degrees rulebowling action banned listICC suspect bowlers historyreport for chucking ICCbanned for throwing actionbiomechanical testing bowlersbanned bowlers 2025cricket controversies bowling actionbanned bowlers by countryaction remodelling bowlersbanned Pakistan bowlers actionHarbhajan doo
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
Virat Kohli
Not Rohit Sharma Or Virat Kohli THIS Indian Opened The T20I Century Era: Check Full List Of Century Makers From India
camera icon9
title
Rohit Sharma 2027 World Cup
8 Reasons Why 'India Needs Captain Rohit' For World Cup 2027, Last One Will Blow Your Mind
camera icon7
title
FD
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 Special FD And Retirement Schemes For Financial Safety In Old Age
camera icon11
title
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Mumbai’s 10 Must- Visit Ganesh Pandals To Visit In 2025
camera icon7
title
NEET PG topper
Meet Dr. Pooshan Mohapatra: NEET PG 2025 Topper From Cuttack Who Balanced Hospital Shifts With 10-12 Hours Of Daily Study
NEWS ON ONE CLICK