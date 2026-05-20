8 IPL 2026 stars from RCB, CSK, RR, LSG, DC, KKR who were ignored by BCCI from India's Test & ODI squads vs Afghanistan: Bhuvi to Shami - In pics
10 IPL 2026 stars including Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson missed out on India's Test and ODI squads vs Afghanistan. Check full list and selection surprises.
Ignored Stars vs Afghanistan
From Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mohammed Shami, here are the big names who set the IPL alight but found no place in India's plans for the Afghanistan series. Selectors have raised eyebrows with a string of calls that have left fans and experts divided.
Check - In pics
RCB: Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Still swinging it both ways with the new ball for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026, Bhuvneshwar Kumar remains one of the craftiest seamers in the country. Yet BCCI's selectors have continued to look past him for the Afghanistan assignment, preferring younger options despite his consistent outings at the franchise level.
CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad & Sanju Samson
Two Chennai Super Kings stars find themselves out in the cold. Ruturaj Gaikwad, one of the most technically sound openers in the country and CSK's captain, continues to be bafflingly ignored despite strong form in last series. Sanju Samson, the wicketkeeper-batter who has repeatedly made and lost his place in the ODI side, is again absent his big-hitting credentials and keeping ability seemingly not enough to earn a recall. Sanju was key figure behind India's T20 WC win this year and people expected him to be in ODI team.
RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal & Ravindra Jadeja
The biggest shock of the selection announcement. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who smashed a century in his last ODI appearance, has been dropped from the ODI squad entirely, a call that has stunned the cricketing world. Ravindra Jadeja, India's premier spin-bowling allrounder, is absent from both Test and ODI squads, though in his case the selectors have officially cited rest as the reason, with bigger series on the horizon.
LSG: Mohammed Shami
Perhaps the most anticipated comeback in Indian cricket right now. Mohammed Shami has looked back to his lethal best for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 his rhythm, pace, and signature seam movement all back in full force after a prolonged injury absence. Yet BCCI has not pulled the trigger on a recall for the Afghanistan series, leaving Shami and millions of fans waiting just a little longer. His career looks all but over.
DC: Axar Patel & Auqib Nabi
Delhi Capitals contribute two notable absentees. Axar Patel, a regular in India's white-ball setup not too long ago, finds himself overlooked despite his all-round contributions for DC in IPL 2026. Auqib Nabi, the Jammu & Kashmir pace allrounder who has impressed with his control and wicket-taking ability, is another young talent performing on the big stage without earning a national call-up.
KKR: Varun Chakravarthy
The one case where the selectors had no choice. Varun Chakravarthy, India's most unplayable mystery spinner in recent white-ball cricket, has been ruled out through injury sustained during IPL 2026. His absence is not a selection snub it is simply cruel timing. For a bowler who had made himself virtually undroppable, the setback leaves India's spin attack noticeably thinner against Afghanistan.
Varun Chakravarthy is currently dealing with a hairline fracture in his left foot/toe, an injury he sustained earlier in the 2026 IPL season. Despite visibly struggling and limping between deliveries, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) medical and management staff allowed him to bowl his full quota of overs.
ODI Squad:
Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma*, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya*, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey.
*subject to fitness
Test Squad:
Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (vc), Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Manav Suthar, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey
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