8 IPL 2026 stars from RCB, CSK, RR, LSG, DC, KKR who were ignored by BCCI from India's Test & ODI squads vs Afghanistan: Bhuvi to Shami - In pics

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The one case where the selectors had no choice. Varun Chakravarthy, India's most unplayable mystery spinner in recent white-ball cricket, has been ruled out through injury sustained during IPL 2026. His absence is not a selection snub it is simply cruel timing. For a bowler who had made himself virtually undroppable, the setback leaves India's spin attack noticeably thinner against Afghanistan.

Varun Chakravarthy is currently dealing with a hairline fracture in his left foot/toe, an injury he sustained earlier in the 2026 IPL season. Despite visibly struggling and limping between deliveries, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) medical and management staff allowed him to bowl his full quota of overs.