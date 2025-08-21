Advertisement
NewsPhotos8 Reasons Why 'India Needs Captain Rohit' For World Cup 2027, Last One Will Blow Your Mind
8 Reasons Why 'India Needs Captain Rohit' For World Cup 2027, Last One Will Blow Your Mind

Reports suggest Rohit Sharma may retire before the 2027 World Cup, possibly even during the Australia series in 2025. Despite this, India needs Captain Rohit now more than ever. Here are 8 reasons why Rohit should lead India in the 2027 World Cup.

Updated:Aug 21, 2025, 02:28 PM IST
Why India Needs Rohit Sharma in 2027 As Captain

Why India Needs Rohit Sharma in 2027 As Captain

Record-Breaking Winning Streak

Record-Breaking Winning Streak

Rohit Sharma holds the record for the most consecutive wins by an Indian captain in ICC matches with 13 victories in 2024/25. He surpasses legends like MS Dhoni and Sourav Ganguly. This winning streak shows his unmatched leadership.

 

Consistent Match-Winner

Consistent Match-Winner

In the last three ICC tournaments, Rohit won 4 M.O.M awards in 24 matches. Other captains combined managed just 3 awards in 202 matches. This difference highlights Rohit’s ability to deliver when it matters most.

 

Highest Win Percentage as Captain

Highest Win Percentage as Captain

Rohit leads with an 87.1% win rate as captain in ICC matches (minimum 20 games). He outshines greats like Ricky Ponting and MS Dhoni. India has won 23 of their last 24 ICC matches under his leadership.

 

Back-to-Back ICC Trophy Wins

Back-to-Back ICC Trophy Wins

Rohit Sharma is only the second captain after Clive Lloyd to win back-to-back ICC trophies without a single defeat. This rare achievement showcases his exceptional skill as a leader.

 

Stellar Performance in T20 World Cup 2024

Stellar Performance in T20 World Cup 2024

In the 2024 T20 World Cup, Rohit scored 257 runs at a strike rate of 156.70. His aggressive batting was key to India’s success, highlighting his continued dominance in the shortest format.

 

Outstanding World Cup 2023 Stats

Outstanding World Cup 2023 Stats

During the 2023 Cricket World Cup, Rohit amassed 597 runs with a 54.27 average and a 126 strike rate. His powerful starts gave India crucial momentum throughout the tournament.

 

Defying Age, Leading with Passion

Defying Age, Leading with Passion

At 36/37 years old, when most cricketers consider retirement, Rohit continues to perform at the highest level. His fitness, passion, and commitment make him irreplaceable. India truly needs Captain Rohit Sharma for the 2027 World Cup.

 

Unique M.O.M Achievements

Unique M.O.M Achievements

'38' Different Captains Won M.O.M in WC '17' Different Captains Won M.O.M in T20WC '9' Different Captains Won M.O.M in CT

Only 1 Captain Won M.O.M Awards in all Three ICC Limited Over Tournaments That Is Rohit

 

Stats Credit - Shebas/ESPN

ALL Pictures - X

NEWS ON ONE CLICK