NewsPhotos8 Unluckiest Cricketers Who Never Won A World Cup Or IPL Title, 3 Indians In The List
8 Unluckiest Cricketers Who Never Won A World Cup Or IPL Title, 3 Indians In The List

In the world of cricket, triumphs are etched in history, but some legendary careers remain without a major trophy. This gallery highlights eight incredible cricketers who, despite their brilliance, never lifted a World Cup or an IPL title. Their individual feats shone brightly, yet team glory in these marquee events eluded them. Join us as we look at their remarkable journeys.

Updated:Jul 23, 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Legends Without Major Titles

AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers

Known as 'Mr. 360', AB de Villiers redefined modern batting with his innovative shots. Despite his extraordinary talent, he was part of the South African team's consistent ICC trophy drought. He also never managed to win the coveted IPL title with Royal Challengers Bangalore. A true superstar, but major team silverware remained out of reach.

 

Brendon McCullum

Brendon McCullum

The aggressive New Zealand opener revolutionized Test cricket with his 'Bazball' approach. He led his nation to their first-ever ODI World Cup final in 2015, playing a fearless brand of cricket. However, they ultimately fell short against Australia. McCullum also never tasted success in the Indian Premier League.

 

Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid

The "Wall" of Indian cricket, Rahul Dravid was renowned for his unwavering resilience and impeccable technique. Despite his monumental contributions and a long international career, he never secured a definitive ICC trophy. The IPL title also eluded him throughout his stints with Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

 

Dale Steyn

Dale Steyn

One of the most fearsome fast bowlers in cricket history, Dale Steyn terrorized batsmen with his pace and swing. His career coincided with South Africa's persistent struggle to win major ICC tournaments. Despite his individual brilliance, he ended his career without a World Cup or Champions Trophy. The IPL title also remained elusive for the Proteas legend.

 

Anil Kumble

Anil Kumble

India's leading wicket-taker in Test cricket and a formidable leg-spinner in ODIs, Anil Kumble was a true match-winner. He played in multiple World Cups and ICC events for India but never got to be part of a winning squad. Similarly, the IPL trophy, despite his significant contributions, was never lifted by his teams.

Mahela Jayawardene

Mahela Jayawardene

A prolific run-scorer and astute captain, Mahela Jayawardene was a cornerstone of Sri Lankan cricket for many years. He led his team to the 2011 World Cup final and played in the 2007 final, but both ended in heartbreak. Despite playing for several IPL franchises, the coveted league title also eluded the elegant right-hander.

Kumar Sangakkara

Kumar Sangakkara

One of the greatest wicketkeeper-batsmen of all time, Kumar Sangakkara's career was filled with records and accolades. He featured in multiple World Cup and T20 World Cup finals for Sri Lanka, coming agonizingly close to glory. However, an ICC trophy never materialized for him. He also did not win an IPL title during his illustrious career.

Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly

"Dada," as he's fondly known, was a dynamic Indian captain who transformed the team's aggressive mindset. While he led India to the 2003 World Cup final and was part of the shared 2002 Champions Trophy win, he never secured a definitive ICC World Cup triumph. The IPL title also eluded him as a player.

 

Trophies Doesn't Define Greatness

These eight cricketers represent the paradox of individual brilliance versus team success in major tournaments. Their careers are a testament to skill, dedication, and passion, even without the ultimate silverware. They remain beloved figures, reminding us that greatness isn't solely defined by trophies.

