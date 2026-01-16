8 World Titles (Highest),2012 Oympics Bronze, 2 Asian Games Medal, 20 Years: Beyond The Trolls; Key Reasons Why Mary Kom’s Legacy Should Not Be Overshadowed By Personal Life Saga

10 / 10

In recent days, online trollers have attempted to demean Mary Kom by dragging allegations involving her former husband into public discourse. Using a champion’s domestic challenges as fodder for entertainment is a disservice to a national icon. For 20 years, Mary Kom has carried India’s flag on the global stage, balancing motherhood with elite athletics in a way few athletes ever have. Her personal life including the complexities of her past marriage and any related accusations belongs to her and the legal system, not social media verdicts. As a nation, our debt to Magnificent Mary is paid in respect. Let the medals, records, and two decades of glory define her legacy not noise.