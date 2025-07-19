9 Losses, 0 Wins: Shubman Gill Eyes To Break 89-Year Drought For India in Manchester Test, Here's How India Fared At This Ground
India faces a significant challenge in the upcoming fourth Test against England at Old Trafford, Manchester. Historically, the Indian team has never secured a Test victory at this venue. Let's Take a look into India's past performances at Old Trafford.
89 Year Drought
1936 - A Maiden Draw
India's first Test at Old Trafford in 1936 ended in a draw. Under the captaincy of Maharajah of Vizianagram, the match concluded without a decisive result. This set the tone for a challenging record at the venue.
1946 - Post-War
Following World War II, India returned to Old Trafford in 1946, again playing to a draw. Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi led the side in this hard-fought contest. The match reflected the resilience of both teams.
1952 - A Heavy Defeat
The 1952 Test at Old Trafford marked India's first defeat at the venue, losing by an innings and 207 runs. Vijay Hazare captained the team during this challenging encounter. It remains India's biggest defeat by an innings at Old Trafford.
1959 - Another Setback
In 1959, India faced another defeat at Old Trafford, this time by 171 runs. Datta Gaekwad was the captain for this match. This loss was India's biggest by runs at the venue.
1971 - Ajit Wadekar's Draw
Under the leadership of Ajit Wadekar, India managed a draw at Old Trafford in 1971. This result showcased a period of competitive cricket for the Indian side. It was a testament to their fighting spirit.
1974 - A Familiar Outcome
Ajit Wadekar again captained India at Old Trafford in 1974, but the match resulted in another defeat, by 113 runs. This continued India's struggle for a win at the ground. Despite efforts, victory remained elusive.
1982 - Gavaskar's Draw
In 1982, Sunil Gavaskar led India to a draw at Old Trafford. This marked another instance of India avoiding defeat but failing to secure a win. Gavaskar himself was a top performer at the venue.
1990 - Azharuddin's High Score, Yet a Draw
Mohammad Azharuddin captained India in 1990, where India posted its highest total of 432/10 at Old Trafford. Azharuddin also recorded the highest individual score of 179 runs. Despite these efforts, the match ended in a draw.
2014 - Last Old Trafford Test
The most recent Test for India at Old Trafford was in 2014, under MS Dhoni's captaincy, resulting in an innings and 54-run defeat. This extended India's winless streak to nine matches at the venue. The team hopes to change this record soon.
