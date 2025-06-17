A Hundred & A Fifer In The Same Test: Indian Legends Who Did It All!
Only a handful of Indian players have scored a century and taken a five-wicket haul in the same Test. Here's the elite list.
All Round Stars
Vinoo Mankad VS England
He Scored a century and took a five-wicket haul at Lord’s in 1952. It is India’s first true Test all-round feat. Mankad Trophy is played honoring his legacy.
Polly Umrigar VS West Indies
He Smashed a century and bagged a fifer in Port of Spain, 1962. It was masterclass in balance and brilliance.
Ravichandran Ashwin VS West Indies
He Marked his Test debut with a century and a fifer at Wankhede in 2011. It was a dream start for the boy that went on to take more 537 Test wickets.
Ravichandran Ashwin VS England
Hammered a ton and spun out England with five wickets at Wankhede in 2016. It was a statement of dominance from the all-rounder.
Ravichandran Ashwin VS Sri Lanka
He Claimed five wickets and scored a century at Chepauk, Chennai in 2017. The Home boy made the most on the ground he knows the best.
Ravindra Jadeja VS Sri Lanka
He Scored an unbeaten 175 and took a five-for at Mohali in 2022. It was his roaring return to red-ball cricket post injury.
Ravindra Jadeja VS England
He Delighted Rajkot with a century and a five-wicket haul in 2024. An all-rounder’s dream performance at home and came against a formidable opponent.
Ravinchandran Ashwin VS Bangladesh
He Signed off in style with a century and a five-for in Chennai, 2024. Looking back it turned out be the final game he played at Chennai.
