A Taste of Their Own Medicine: Jasprit Bumrah Tops This Unwanted Test List
Jasprit Bumrah made his test debut in South Africa in 2018. Here's the list of players with Most ducks in Tests since Jasprit Bumrah's Test debut.
Most Ducks in Tests Since Bumrah’s Debut
Here is llist of the players who have been dismissed for a duck most frequently in Test cricket since Jasprit Bumrah made his Test debut. These players have faced challenges against top bowlers, including Bumrah himself.
Jasprit Bumrah – 26 Ducks (India)
Bumrah leads this list with 26 ducks, but it’s important to note that his bowling not only dismisses batters but often forces them into tough situations, contributing to their failures. A bowler who impacts both sides of the game.
Kagiso Rabada – 17 Ducks (South Africa)
Kagiso Rabada, known for his fiery pace and relentless attack, has induced 17 ducks since Bumrah's debut. Rabada’s aggressive style often forces batsmen into errors, leading to quick dismissals.
Stuart Broad – 15 Ducks (England)
England’s Stuart Broad has taken 15 ducks in the post-Bumrah era. His ability to swing the ball and extract bounce makes him a consistent threat, particularly for top-order batters.
Keshav Maharaj – 15 Ducks (South Africa)
Keshav Maharaj has also seen success in inducing 15 ducks. As a crafty left-arm spinner, Maharaj’s ability to deceive batsmen with flight and drift makes him a significant force in modern Test cricket.
Mominul Haque – 15 Ducks (Bangladesh)
Mominul Haque, the Bangladesh stalwart, has faced the challenge of frequent ducks, accumulating 15 in this period. Despite his experience, he’s often been undone by both pace and spin bowlers in the modern era.
Bumrah’s Test Impact – A Force to Be Reckoned With
Since his debut, Bumrah has been part of India's powerful bowling attack, contributing significantly to dismissals, including many ducks, showing his control over the game with his lethal pace and precision.
A New Era Of Test Cricket
The impact of bowlers like Bumrah, Rabada, and Broad has made the era since 2022 a challenging one for batsmen but as a batter they too have got the pill of their medicine.
Trending Photos