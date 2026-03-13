Abrar Ahmed sold to Indian-owned team for Rs 2.34 Crore - Fans furious, But wait till you see the Full List! From Shah Rukh Khan to Kavya Maran; How Indian Money is fueling Pakistan's Global cricket Rise
Explore the rising trend of Pakistani cricketers joining Indian-owned franchises globally, from Abrar Ahmed's historic signing by Sunrisers Leeds in The Hundred to players like Mohammad Amir, Usman Tariq, Zaman Khan, and Imad Wasim in CPL, ILT20, and MLC. Despite controversies, cricketing merit drives cross-border talent in T20 leagues.
Indian-Owned Franchises & Pakistan Players: A Growing Global Trend
The signing of Abrar Ahmed by Sunrisers Leeds in The Hundred sparked massive debate across cricket circles. The spinner was acquired for USD 255,000, becoming the first Pakistani cricketer signed by an Indian-owned franchise in The Hundred.
Owned by the Sun Group, the Leeds franchise secured Abrar after a bidding battle with Trent Rockets. The move drew backlash from sections of fans in India, but it also highlighted a key reality; Pakistani players have already been part of several Indian-owned franchises across global leagues.
Abrar Ahmed – Sunrisers Leeds
Pakistan mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed made history after being picked by Sunrisers Leeds in The Hundred.
The franchise, owned by Sun Group, signed him for USD 255,000, marking the first instance of a Pakistani cricketer joining an Indian-owned team in the tournament.
Despite speculation that Indian-owned teams might avoid Pakistani players, the franchise insisted the decision was purely based on cricketing merit.
Mohammad Amir – Trinbago Knight Riders
Veteran Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir represents Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League.
The team is part of the Knight Riders Group, which also owns the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise in the IPL. Amir’s inclusion highlights the global presence of Pakistani players in Indian-linked franchise setups.
Usman Tariq – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
Emerging Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq features for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the International League T20.
The franchise is owned by the Knight Riders Group, further demonstrating how Pakistani talent is being integrated into Indian-owned teams across global T20 leagues.
Zaman Khan – Seattle Orcas
Pakistan fast bowler Zaman Khan plays for Seattle Orcas in Major League Cricket.
The franchise is co-owned by the GMR Group, which also has major stakes in the Delhi Capitals IPL team.
Imad Wasim – Seattle Orcas
Former Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim is another key player in the Seattle Orcas lineup in Major League Cricket. His presence alongside Zaman Khan reflects the franchise’s reliance on Pakistan’s white-ball expertise.
The Knight Riders Global Network
The Knight Riders Group has expanded its cricket empire across leagues worldwide, owning teams in the Indian Premier League, Caribbean Premier League, and International League T20.
Rise of Indian Ownership in Global Leagues
Indian conglomerates such as Reliance Industries, Sun Group, and GMR Group now own or co-own teams across leagues including the Major League Cricket, International League T20, and The Hundred.
Controversy vs Reality
The acquisition of Abrar Ahmed by Sunrisers Leeds sparked a wave of social media criticism in India.
However, the presence of Pakistani players in Indian-linked franchises globally suggests that commercial and cricketing decisions often outweigh geopolitical narratives in franchise cricket.
The Future of Cross-Border Franchise Cricket
With the continued expansion of leagues like Major League Cricket, International League T20, and The Hundred, player movements across borders are becoming increasingly common.
