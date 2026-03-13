Abrar Ahmed sold to Indian-owned team for Rs 2.34 Crore - Fans furious, But wait till you see the Full List! From Shah Rukh Khan to Kavya Maran; How Indian Money is fueling Pakistan's Global cricket Rise

1 / 10

The signing of Abrar Ahmed by Sunrisers Leeds in The Hundred sparked massive debate across cricket circles. The spinner was acquired for USD 255,000, becoming the first Pakistani cricketer signed by an Indian-owned franchise in The Hundred.

Owned by the Sun Group, the Leeds franchise secured Abrar after a bidding battle with Trent Rockets. The move drew backlash from sections of fans in India, but it also highlighted a key reality; Pakistani players have already been part of several Indian-owned franchises across global leagues.