Amidst Kohli's Roar and Pujara's Wall, Rohit's Test Heroics Went Unnoticed
Amidst Kohli's Roar and Pujara's Wall, Rohit's Test Heroics Went Unnoticed

Since 2018, one man has consistently risen to the occasion when India needed to win. Former India skipper ROHIT SHARMA is India’s highest run-scorer in Test victories during this period. Let’s break down how the Hitman ruled the longest format!

 

Updated:Jun 27, 2025, 01:13 PM IST
Silent Hero

1/9
Silent Hero

ROHIT SHARMA

2/9
ROHIT SHARMA

 Runs: 2092  Innings: 41  Average: 55.05  Centuries: 9   He is Leading the pack with class, consistency, and clutch knocks.

 

Rohit's Big Hundreds in Wins

3/9
Rohit's Big Hundreds in Wins

 127 vs ENG, Chennai (2021)  161 vs ENG, Chennai (2021)  176 vs SA, Vizag (2019)  127 vs SA, Ranchi (2019)  102 vs WI, Rajkot (2018)  132 vs AUS, Oval (2021)  103 vs SL, Mohali (2022)  120 vs AUS, Nagpur (2023)  131 vs ENG, Rajkot (2024)   His Hundred = Indian win more often than not!

 

Most Consistent Match-Winner

4/9
Most Consistent Match-Winner

Rohit Sharma in Indian Test Wins (2018-Present)  50+ scores: 13  Conversion Rate: One of the best among Indian batters

 

Home Domination

5/9
Home Domination

 Matches: 17  Runs: 1324  Avg: 66.20  100s: 6   He Turned Indian conditions into a personal fortress.

 

Overseas Contributions

6/9
Overseas Contributions

 Matches: 7  Runs: 768  Avg: 43.78  100s: 3   He Played pivotal roles in victories in England, Australia & West Indies.

 

Most Runs in Winning Tests (Since 2018)

7/9
Most Runs in Winning Tests (Since 2018)

1. Rohit Sharma – 2092 2. Virat Kohli – 2061 3. Ajinkya Rahane – 1498 4. Cheteshwar Pujara – 1470 5. Rishabh Pant – 1393 6. Ravindra Jadeja – 1186

 

THE HITMAN IN TESTS

8/9
THE HITMAN IN TESTS

 Opened a new chapter in 2019 as a Test opener  Has been India's backbone in wins since  Not just a white-ball legend, but a true red-ball match-winner   Rohit Sharma: India’s Silent Giant in Test Victories

 

Most Runs in Winning Tests (2018-Present)

9/9
Most Runs in Winning Tests (2018-Present)

