Amidst Kohli’s Roar and Pujara’s Wall, Rohit’s Test Heroics Went Unnoticed
Since 2018, one man has consistently risen to the occasion when India needed to win. Former India skipper ROHIT SHARMA is India’s highest run-scorer in Test victories during this period. Let’s break down how the Hitman ruled the longest format!
Silent Hero
Since 2018, one man has consistently risen to the occasion when India needed to win. Former India skipper ROHIT SHARMA is India’s highest run-scorer in Test victories during this period. Let’s break down how the Hitman ruled the longest format!
ROHIT SHARMA
Runs: 2092 Innings: 41 Average: 55.05 Centuries: 9 He is Leading the pack with class, consistency, and clutch knocks.
Rohit's Big Hundreds in Wins
127 vs ENG, Chennai (2021) 161 vs ENG, Chennai (2021) 176 vs SA, Vizag (2019) 127 vs SA, Ranchi (2019) 102 vs WI, Rajkot (2018) 132 vs AUS, Oval (2021) 103 vs SL, Mohali (2022) 120 vs AUS, Nagpur (2023) 131 vs ENG, Rajkot (2024) His Hundred = Indian win more often than not!
Most Consistent Match-Winner
Rohit Sharma in Indian Test Wins (2018-Present) 50+ scores: 13 Conversion Rate: One of the best among Indian batters
Home Domination
Matches: 17 Runs: 1324 Avg: 66.20 100s: 6 He Turned Indian conditions into a personal fortress.
Overseas Contributions
Matches: 7 Runs: 768 Avg: 43.78 100s: 3 He Played pivotal roles in victories in England, Australia & West Indies.
Most Runs in Winning Tests (Since 2018)
1. Rohit Sharma – 2092 2. Virat Kohli – 2061 3. Ajinkya Rahane – 1498 4. Cheteshwar Pujara – 1470 5. Rishabh Pant – 1393 6. Ravindra Jadeja – 1186
THE HITMAN IN TESTS
Opened a new chapter in 2019 as a Test opener Has been India's backbone in wins since Not just a white-ball legend, but a true red-ball match-winner Rohit Sharma: India’s Silent Giant in Test Victories
Most Runs in Winning Tests (2018-Present)
Since 2018, one man has consistently risen to the occasion when India needed to win. Former India skipper ROHIT SHARMA is India’s highest run-scorer in Test victories during this period. Let’s break down how the Hitman ruled the longest format!
Trending Photos