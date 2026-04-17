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NewsPhotosAre Mumbai Indians already out of IPL 2026 after 5 games? Know how Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya's team can qualify for playoffs; Scenario EXPLAINED
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Are Mumbai Indians already out of IPL 2026 after 5 games? Know how Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya's team can qualify for playoffs; Scenario EXPLAINED

Are Mumbai Indians out of IPL 2026? Check MI’s qualification scenarios, points table situation, NRR impact, and what Hardik Pandya’s team must do to reach playoffs.

Updated:Apr 17, 2026, 02:51 PM IST
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A Disastrous Start

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A Disastrous Start

Is Mumbai Indians Out of IPL 2026? Qualification Scenarios for Hardik Pandya’s Team After PBKS Defeat

Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2026 campaign has started on a worrying note. With 4 defeats in their first 5 matches, the five-time champions are already struggling to stay relevant in the points table race.

 

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Familiar Position Again

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Familiar Position Again

This is not the first time MI have found themselves in early trouble. However, unlike previous seasons where they bounced back, this time the margin for error is much smaller.

 

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Points Table Reality Check

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Points Table Reality Check

Currently sitting near the bottom, MI have just 2 points from 5 games. This puts them behind most teams and forces them into a must-win situation almost every match going forward.

 

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Points Table Reality Check

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Points Table Reality Check

Currently sitting near the bottom, MI have just 2 points from 5 games. This puts them behind most teams and forces them into a must-win situation almost every match going forward.

 

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Net Run Rate Nightmare

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Net Run Rate Nightmare

MI’s Net Run Rate stands at -1.076, which is a major concern. Even if they recover in terms of wins, this poor NRR could hurt them in tie-breaker situations later in the season.

 

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The Road to Qualification

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The Road to Qualification

Mumbai still has 9 matches remaining in the league stage. To reach the commonly safe mark of 16 points, they must win at least 7 of these games  a very challenging task.

 

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The Risky 14-Point Scenario

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The Risky 14-Point Scenario

If MI manages only 6 wins, they will finish with 14 points. In such a case, qualification will depend heavily on other teams’ results and their own NRR recovery.

 

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Margin of Victory Becomes Key

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Margin of Victory Becomes Key

It’s not just about winning anymore; MI must win big. Convincing victories are crucial to improve their negative NRR and stay alive in playoff calculations.

 

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Hope from Home Conditions

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Hope from Home Conditions

Matches at Wankhede Stadium could be a turning point. Historically, MI have staged incredible comebacks at home, using familiar conditions to dominate opponents.

 

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Do-or-Die Phase Begins

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Do-or-Die Phase Begins

The situation is now critical for MI. Unless they quickly find consistency and win at least 5-6 matches in the coming phase, their IPL 2026 campaign could end much earlier than expected.

 

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Mumbai Indians playoff chances IPL 2026MI qualification scenario 2026IPL points table MI analysisHardik Pandya Mumbai Indians performanceIPL 2026 playoff qualification rules
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