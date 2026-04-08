Are Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal getting married despite alleged Cheating fiasco? Viral family reunion video sparks buzz - In pics
Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal patch-up rumours resurface after viral family video sparks fresh speculation. Here’s what we know so far
Smriti Mandhana & Palash Muchhal Patch-Up Rumours?
A fresh wave of speculation has gripped social media after a viral video hinted at a possible reconciliation between the families of Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal. Months after their highly publicised split, this unexpected development has reignited curiosity among fans, leaving many wondering if the story is far from over.
The Original Split
Back in November 2025, just days after India’s triumph at the Women’s World Cup, Smriti Mandhana’s much-anticipated wedding with Palash Muchhal was abruptly postponed. What was meant to be a grand celebration quickly turned into a subject of intense speculation, as reports began to suggest that the relationship had hit a breaking point just before the ceremony.
What Led to the Postponement
Initial reports indicated that the postponement was due to a medical emergency involving Smriti Mandhana’s father, Srinivas. However, the situation became more complex when Palash Muchhal was reportedly hospitalised due to stress-related issues. With both families dealing with personal concerns, the decision to delay the wedding was taken mutually, prioritising well-being over celebration.
Rumours That Followed
In the days following the postponement, social media platforms were flooded with unverified claims and rumours. Allegations of infidelity involving Palash Muchhal began circulating widely, adding fuel to the controversy. His family, however, strongly denied these accusations, labelling them as baseless and harmful, while urging people not to spread misinformation.
Official Confirmation
Amid growing speculation, both Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal eventually issued statements confirming their decision to part ways. While neither side disclosed specific reasons, their announcements brought clarity to the situation, marking the end of what had once been a closely followed relationship.
The Viral Video
Recently, a video surfaced online showing Smriti Mandhana’s father, Srinivas, meeting Palash Muchhal’s sister, Palak Muchhal, along with her husband Mithoon outside a Mumbai restaurant. In the clip, Palak is seen respectfully touching Srinivas’s feet and seeking his blessings a gesture that has caught the attention of fans across the internet.
Fan Reactions
The video has triggered a wave of mixed reactions online. While some fans believe it could signal a thaw in relations and possibly hint at reconciliation, others remain skeptical. Several users have pointed out that the footage might be old or unrelated, suggesting it could have been recorded when the couple was still together, rather than indicating any recent development.
No confirmation
As of now, the authenticity and timing of the viral video remain unverified. Reports indicate that no credible confirmation has been made regarding when the clip was shot. Importantly, neither Smriti Mandhana nor Palash Muchhal has publicly commented on the matter, keeping the situation open to interpretation.
Mandhana Shines
Amid all the off-field noise, Smriti Mandhana has maintained complete focus on her cricket. During the 2026 Women’s Premier League, she delivered an outstanding performance, scoring 377 runs in just nine matches. Her contributions played a crucial role in leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a title-winning campaign, further cementing her reputation as a big-match player.
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