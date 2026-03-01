Arjun Tendulkar weds Saaniya Chandhok: Who Is Sachin Tendulkar's Soon-to-Be Bahu, Heir to Rs10,000,000,000 empire, Know Love Story, Family Ties & Wedding Date
Arjun Tendulkar to wed entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok in Mumbai. From their private August 2025 engagement to grand pre-wedding celebrations, family emotions, and Saaniya’s inspiring journey as a businesswoman and animal lover. Know their wedding date and all information.
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok marriage
Wedding Bells for Arjun Tendulkar
Arjun Tendulkar is set to marry entrepreneur Saaniya Chandok on March 5, 2026, in Mumbai. The much-anticipated wedding brings together cricket legacy and business royalty.
A Private Engagement
The couple got engaged in August 2025 in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends, keeping the celebrations largely private.
Emotional Family Moments
Sachin Tendulkar reportedly expressed pride in his son, while Nita Ambani warmly welcomed Saaniya as the “new bahu,” creating heartfelt moments during the festivities.
Who Is Saaniya Chandok?
Saaniya is a Mumbai-based entrepreneur, animal lover, and certified veterinary technician known for maintaining a low public profile despite her prominent family background.
Powerful Business Legacy
She is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, chairman of the Graviss Group, a major player in India’s food and hospitality industry, associated with brands like Baskin Robbins India and The Brooklyn Creamery.
Education & Global Exposure
An alumna of the London School of Economics (LSE), Saaniya studied business management before choosing to pursue her passion for animal care.
Star-Studded Pre-Wedding in Jamnagar
The pre-wedding festivities reached new heights at the Ambani family's sprawling residence in Jamnagar, Gujarat the same iconic venue that hosted Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's celebrations. The Tendulkar and Ambani families united for a traditional Ganesh Puja to seek blessings, with Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, and other family members in attendance, creating memorable moments of warmth, tradition, and grand hospitality.
High-Profile Invitations Extended
Sachin Tendulkar personally met and invited several distinguished leaders to bless the couple, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. These formal invitations reflect the event's significance, blending cricket legacy with national prominence and ensuring a truly star-studded gathering.
Founder of Mr. Paws Pet Spa
Saaniya is the founder and designated partner of Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, a luxury pet grooming and wellness venture in Mumbai, reflecting her commitment to animal welfare.
Personal Details
Born on June 23, 1998, Saaniya is slightly older than Arjun (born September 24, 1999). She is known for her quiet personality and limited social media presence.
