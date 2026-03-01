Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3022678https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/arjun-tendulkar-weds-saaniya-chandhok-on-march-5-2026-who-is-sachin-tendulkars-soon-to-be-bahu-heir-to-ravi-ghai-s-rs10000000000-empire-know-love-story-family-ties-more-3022678
NewsPhotosArjun Tendulkar weds Saaniya Chandhok: Who Is Sachin Tendulkar's Soon-to-Be Bahu, Heir to Rs10,000,000,000 empire, Know Love Story, Family Ties & Wedding Date
photoDetails

Arjun Tendulkar weds Saaniya Chandhok: Who Is Sachin Tendulkar's Soon-to-Be Bahu, Heir to Rs10,000,000,000 empire, Know Love Story, Family Ties & Wedding Date

Arjun Tendulkar to wed entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok in Mumbai. From their private August 2025 engagement to grand pre-wedding celebrations, family emotions, and Saaniya’s inspiring journey as a businesswoman and animal lover. Know their wedding date and all information.
 

Updated:Mar 01, 2026, 10:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok marriage

1/12
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok marriage

Arjun Tendulkar to wed entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok in Mumbai. From their private August 2025 engagement to grand pre-wedding celebrations, family emotions, and Saaniya’s inspiring journey as a businesswoman and animal lover. Know their wedding date and all information.  

Follow Us

Wedding Bells for Arjun Tendulkar

2/12
Wedding Bells for Arjun Tendulkar

Arjun Tendulkar is set to marry entrepreneur Saaniya Chandok on March 5, 2026, in Mumbai. The much-anticipated wedding brings together cricket legacy and business royalty.

 

Follow Us

A Private Engagement

3/12
A Private Engagement

The couple got engaged in August 2025 in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends, keeping the celebrations largely private.

 

Follow Us

Emotional Family Moments

4/12
Emotional Family Moments

Sachin Tendulkar reportedly expressed pride in his son, while Nita Ambani warmly welcomed Saaniya as the “new bahu,” creating heartfelt moments during the festivities.

 

Follow Us

Who Is Saaniya Chandok?

5/12
Who Is Saaniya Chandok?

Saaniya is a Mumbai-based entrepreneur, animal lover, and certified veterinary technician known for maintaining a low public profile despite her prominent family background.

 

Follow Us

Powerful Business Legacy

6/12
Powerful Business Legacy

She is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, chairman of the Graviss Group, a major player in India’s food and hospitality industry, associated with brands like Baskin Robbins India and The Brooklyn Creamery.

 

Follow Us

Education & Global Exposure

7/12
Education & Global Exposure

An alumna of the London School of Economics (LSE), Saaniya studied business management before choosing to pursue her passion for animal care.

 

Follow Us

Star-Studded Pre-Wedding in Jamnagar

8/12
Star-Studded Pre-Wedding in Jamnagar

The pre-wedding festivities reached new heights at the Ambani family's sprawling residence in Jamnagar, Gujarat the same iconic venue that hosted Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's celebrations. The Tendulkar and Ambani families united for a traditional Ganesh Puja to seek blessings, with Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, and other family members in attendance, creating memorable moments of warmth, tradition, and grand hospitality.  

Follow Us

High-Profile Invitations Extended

9/12
High-Profile Invitations Extended

Sachin Tendulkar personally met and invited several distinguished leaders to bless the couple, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. These formal invitations reflect the event's significance, blending cricket legacy with national prominence and ensuring a truly star-studded gathering.  

Follow Us

Education & Global Exposure

10/12
Education & Global Exposure

An alumna of the London School of Economics (LSE), Saaniya studied business management before choosing to pursue her passion for animal care.

 

Follow Us

Founder of Mr. Paws Pet Spa

11/12
Founder of Mr. Paws Pet Spa

Saaniya is the founder and designated partner of Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, a luxury pet grooming and wellness venture in Mumbai, reflecting her commitment to animal welfare.

 

Follow Us

Personal Details

12/12
Personal Details

Born on June 23, 1998, Saaniya is slightly older than Arjun (born September 24, 1999). She is known for her quiet personality and limited social media presence.

 

Follow Us
Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok marriageArjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok marriage datewho is Saaniya ChandokSaaniya Chandon Sara TendulkarSachin Tendulkar son Arjun tendulkar marriage
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Thalapathy Vijay divorce
Thalapathy Vijay divorce: Why Trisha Krishnan never married, all about her love life amid relationship rumours and why she called off her engagement with....
camera icon12
title
CSK
CSK predicted playing XI for IPL 2026: Sanju Samson to open, Ruturaj Gaikwad to bat at No.3; Dewald Brevis at No.5, MS Dhoni to bat at...
camera icon11
title
IPL 2026 captains list
Meet Confirmed Captains Of RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC,RR, SRH for IPL 2026 - Check in pics
camera icon13
title
WEEKLY HEALTH HOROSCOPE
Weekly health horoscope for March 2–8, 2026: Prioritise balanced diet and physical activity, zodiacs
camera icon13
title
Weekly love horoscope
Weekly love horoscope for March 2 - 8, 2026: Small misunderstandings can turn into unnecessary arguments, zodiacs