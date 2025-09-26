Asia Cup 2025: From Humbling Pakistan Twice To Domination; Know India's Road To Final, Highest Run Scorer, Leading Wicket-Taker
India’s dominant campaign in the Asia Cup 2025 has seen strong performances in group and Super Four stages, leading to their final against Pakistan on September 28 in Dubai. Let's Take A Look -
Asia Cup 2025 - India’s Road to Final
Let's Take A Look At Their Journey
Sep 10, Wed - United Arab Emirates vs India
Location: Dubai International Cricket Stadium Result: India won by 9 wickets
Kuldeep Yadav - Player Of The Match
Sep 14, Sun - Pakistan vs India (Group A)
Location: Dubai International Cricket Stadium Result: India won by 7 wickets
Kuldeep Yadav - Player of the Match
Sep 19, Fri - India vs Oman
Location: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Result: India won by 21 runs
Sanju Samson - Player of the Match
Sep 21, Sun - Pakistan vs India (Super Fours)
Location: Dubai International Cricket Stadium Result: India won by 6 wickets
Abhishek Sharma - Player of the Match
Sep 24, Wed - India vs Bangladesh (Super Fours)
Location: Dubai International Cricket Stadium Result: India won by 41 runs
Abhishek Sharma - Player of the Match
Sep 26, Fri - India vs Sri Lanka (Super Fours)
Location: Dubai International Cricket Stadium Match Preview
Time: 6:30 AM IST / 2:30 PM GMT
Match Will be played Today
India’s Highest Run Scorer - Abhishek Sharma
Matches: 5 Runs: 248 Average: 49.60 Strike Rate: 206.67 Highest Score: 75
Leading Wicket-taker - Kuldeep Yadav
Matches: 5 Overs Bowled: 17.1 Wickets: 12 Economy Rate: 8.08 Best Bowling: 4/7
India’s Tournament Strength
Consistent wins across all stages, Balanced batting and bowling attack Strong performances in key matches against Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Oman
Looking Ahead
India eyes their 9th Asia Cup title Final showdown against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 28, 2025 Fans expect a thrilling contest at Dubai International Cricket Stadium
