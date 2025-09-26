Advertisement
Asia Cup 2025: From Humbling Pakistan Twice To Domination; Know India's Road To Final, Highest Run Scorer, Leading Wicket-Taker


Asia Cup 2025: From Humbling Pakistan Twice To Domination; Know India's Road To Final, Highest Run Scorer, Leading Wicket-Taker

India’s dominant campaign in the Asia Cup 2025 has seen strong performances in group and Super Four stages, leading to their final against Pakistan on September 28 in Dubai. Let's Take A Look -

Updated:Sep 26, 2025, 03:09 PM IST
Asia Cup 2025 - India’s Road to Final

1/11
Asia Cup 2025 - India's Road to Final

India’s dominant campaign in the Asia Cup 2025 has seen strong performances in group and Super Four stages, leading to their final against Pakistan on September 28 in Dubai.

 

Let's Take A Look At Their Journey

Sep 10, Wed - United Arab Emirates vs India

2/11
Sep 10, Wed - United Arab Emirates vs India

Location: Dubai International Cricket Stadium Result: India won by 9 wickets

Kuldeep Yadav - Player Of The Match  

Sep 14, Sun - Pakistan vs India (Group A)

3/11
Sep 14, Sun - Pakistan vs India (Group A)

Location: Dubai International Cricket Stadium Result: India won by 7 wickets

Kuldeep Yadav - Player of the Match

Sep 19, Fri - India vs Oman

4/11
Sep 19, Fri - India vs Oman

Location: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Result: India won by 21 runs  

Sanju Samson - Player of the Match

 

Sep 21, Sun - Pakistan vs India (Super Fours)

5/11
Sep 21, Sun - Pakistan vs India (Super Fours)

Location: Dubai International Cricket Stadium Result: India won by 6 wickets

Abhishek Sharma - Player of the Match

Sep 24, Wed - India vs Bangladesh (Super Fours)

6/11
Sep 24, Wed - India vs Bangladesh (Super Fours)

Location: Dubai International Cricket Stadium Result: India won by 41 runs  

Abhishek Sharma - Player of the Match

 

Sep 26, Fri - India vs Sri Lanka (Super Fours)

7/11
Sep 26, Fri - India vs Sri Lanka (Super Fours)

Location: Dubai International Cricket Stadium Match Preview

Time: 6:30 AM IST / 2:30 PM GMT

 

Match Will be played Today

 

India’s Highest Run Scorer - Abhishek Sharma

8/11
India's Highest Run Scorer - Abhishek Sharma

Matches: 5 Runs: 248 Average: 49.60 Strike Rate: 206.67 Highest Score: 75

 

Leading Wicket-taker - Kuldeep Yadav

9/11
Leading Wicket-taker - Kuldeep Yadav

Matches: 5 Overs Bowled: 17.1 Wickets: 12 Economy Rate: 8.08 Best Bowling: 4/7

 

India’s Tournament Strength

10/11
India's Tournament Strength

Consistent wins across all stages, Balanced batting and bowling attack Strong performances in key matches against Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Oman

Looking Ahead

11/11
Looking Ahead

India eyes their 9th Asia Cup title Final showdown against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 28, 2025 Fans expect a thrilling contest at Dubai International Cricket Stadium

