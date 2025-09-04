Asia Cup 2025 Ignored 11: Shreyas Iyer Captain, Babar-Rizwan, Naseem Shah In, Check Full Lineup

4 / 12

Shreyas Iyer, with 1104 runs in 51 T20Is, has been one of India’s consistent performers over recent years. His last T20I appearance was in December 2023, and despite an exceptional IPL 2025 where he scored over 600 runs and led Punjab Kings to the final, he has been omitted. This snub has sparked much debate among fans and experts alike. (Captain)