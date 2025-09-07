Advertisement
NewsPhotosAsia Cup 2025: India’s Probable XI vs UAE - Bumrah, Gill Returns, Rinku, Jitesh Set To Start, Sanju Snubbed
Asia Cup 2025: India’s Probable XI vs UAE - Bumrah, Gill Returns, Rinku, Jitesh Set To Start, Sanju Snubbed

India is all set to battle UAE in their first game of Asia Cup 2025 on September 10. India, Pakistan, UAE, and Oman are in the same group. Here’s the probable XI for the first game.

Updated:Sep 07, 2025, 02:42 PM IST
India's Probable 11

India's Probable 11

India is all set to battle UAE in their first game of Asia Cup 2025 on September 10. India, Pakistan, UAE, and Oman are in the same group. Here's the probable XI for the first game.

 

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma

India’s probable XI against UAE: Abhishek Sharma starts off as an explosive opener, expected to take on the powerplay with aggressive strokeplay.

 

Shubman Gill (VC)

Shubman Gill (VC)

Shubman Gill is trusted as India’s prime opener, anchoring the innings and providing stability on tricky UAE pitches.

 

Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma cements the No. 3 spot, combining fearless batting and consistency in pressure situations.

 

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav

Captain Suryakumar Yadav leads from No. 4, balancing the roles of stabilizer and aggressor with his 360-degree strokeplay.

 

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya plays a dual role as an all-rounder, offering powerful cameos with the bat and crucial overs with the ball.

 

Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma takes charge as wicketkeeper, bringing aggressive finishing ability and reliable hands behind the stumps.

 

Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh strengthens the lower middle order as a powerful finisher, ready to hit big in the death overs.

 

Axar Patel

Axar Patel

Axar Patel’s left-arm spin adds depth to both the bowling and batting line-ups, mirroring the all-rounder’s role similar to Jadeja’s legacy.

 

Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy forms part of India’s mystery spin attack, equipped with wrist spin and variations suited to UAE conditions.

 

Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh provide support in the pace department, offering swing and raw pace respectively.

 

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah returns to lead India’s bowling attack with his deadly yorkers, tactical death overs, and vast experience.

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK