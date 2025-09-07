Asia Cup 2025: India’s Probable XI vs UAE - Bumrah, Gill Returns, Rinku, Jitesh Set To Start, Sanju Snubbed
India is all set to battle UAE in their first game of Asia Cup 2025 on September 10. India, Pakistan, UAE, and Oman are in the same group. Here’s the probable XI for the first game.
India's Probable 11
Abhishek Sharma
India’s probable XI against UAE: Abhishek Sharma starts off as an explosive opener, expected to take on the powerplay with aggressive strokeplay.
Shubman Gill (VC)
Shubman Gill is trusted as India’s prime opener, anchoring the innings and providing stability on tricky UAE pitches.
Tilak Varma
Tilak Varma cements the No. 3 spot, combining fearless batting and consistency in pressure situations.
Suryakumar Yadav
Captain Suryakumar Yadav leads from No. 4, balancing the roles of stabilizer and aggressor with his 360-degree strokeplay.
Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya plays a dual role as an all-rounder, offering powerful cameos with the bat and crucial overs with the ball.
Jitesh Sharma
Jitesh Sharma takes charge as wicketkeeper, bringing aggressive finishing ability and reliable hands behind the stumps.
Rinku Singh
Rinku Singh strengthens the lower middle order as a powerful finisher, ready to hit big in the death overs.
Axar Patel
Axar Patel’s left-arm spin adds depth to both the bowling and batting line-ups, mirroring the all-rounder’s role similar to Jadeja’s legacy.
Varun Chakravarthy
Varun Chakravarthy forms part of India’s mystery spin attack, equipped with wrist spin and variations suited to UAE conditions.
Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep Singh provide support in the pace department, offering swing and raw pace respectively.
Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah returns to lead India’s bowling attack with his deadly yorkers, tactical death overs, and vast experience.
