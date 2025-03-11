Australia To India: List Of Cricket Teams With ICC Trophies
After Winning Champions Trophy 2025, India added their 7th ICC Title in the list and ranks 2nd in world cricket for the number of ICC trophies Won. Here is a list of Cricket teams with ICC titles they have won with ranking.
Australia (10)
Australia has a Pure Dominance in World Cricket having 10 ICC trophies which includes 6 ICC Cricket World Cup, 2 ICC Champions Trophy, 1 ICC T20 World Cup and 1 ICC World Test Championship.
India (7)
India is the second in the team with 7 ICC trophies which includes 2 ICC Cricket World Cup, 2 ICC T20 Cricket World Cup and 2 ICC Champions trophy and 1 ICC Champions trophy was shared with Sri Lanka in 2002.
West Indies (5)
West Indies was the inaugural champions of ICC Cricket World Cup in 1975 which they successfully defended in 1979. West Indies have also won 1 ICC Champions Trophy and 2 ICC T20 World Cup.
England (3)
England has won 3 ICC trophies which includes 1 ICC World Cup in 2019, 2 T20 World Cup in 2010 and 2022. England Cricket have won 0 Champions Trophy despite being in the final for 2 times.
Pakistan (3)
Pakistan has won 1 ICC Trophies in each format: ICC World Cup in 1992, ICC T20 World Cup in 2009 and ICC Champions Trophy in 2017.
Sri Lanka (3)
Sri Lanka won 1 ICC Cricket World Cup in 1996 and 1 ICC T20 World Cup in 2014, Sri Lanka Shared the ICC Champions Trophy 2002 with India as the match was washed out due to rain.
New Zealand (2)
New Zealand has 2 ICC Trophies which includes a Champions Trophy Won in 2002 and a World Test Championship in 2021. New Zealand haven’t won any World Cup.
South Africa (1)
South Africa have played several semi finals and have also competed for the finals but haven’t won any World Cup but South Africa Won the inaugural ICC Champions Trophy held in 1998.
